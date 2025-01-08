If you’re considering a fresh new look for your marketing collateral and platforms in 2025, marketing expert Jon Krabbe writes, Mocha Mousse is a perfect choice.

This is the time of year when companies and media outlets of all types are declaring their Items and Ideas of the Year. In real estate, where we’re inundated with content about design as it applies to everything from marketing and branding to staging and curb appeal, color-of-the-year announcements are particularly important.

Every year, the Pantone Color Institute announces its Color of the Year. It is an announcement that’s as eagerly anticipated as NFL draft picks or Oscar nominations. Pantone’s Color of the Year is sometimes beloved, sometimes baffling and often hotly debated.

This year’s color, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, is sure to be loved by some and dismissed by others, but for my part, I think it’s pretty perfect for just this time in real estate and in our culture.

As the founder of Agent Image, the color didn’t come as a surprise to me — I’ve noticed a growing interest among our clients in embracing shades of brown as a core element of their color palettes — a shift we hadn’t previously seen in years.

Whether you’re wondering what all the fuss is about or thinking of making Mocha Mousse part of your branding or staging playbook, here are three reasons it’s a great choice.

1. It’s all about the vibes

In its intro announcement, Pantone notes that Mocha Mousse, both in its name and in the complexity of its tone, brings to mind the richness, warmth and comfort of both chocolate and coffee — instantly appealing and universally relatable.

Now apply those descriptors to real estate, where trust and emotional connection are key elements of creating clients for life. A shade that’s approachable and sweet yet sophisticated doesn’t just attract the eye — it resonates on that deep-down, non-verbal, sensory level.

The past year has seen real estate pros take it on the chin from the DOJ, media and consumer groups alike. Telling a color story that includes this shade is an opportunity to imbue your brand or your client’s space with all of this color’s positive connotations and associations.

2. You always need a neutral

“Builder gray,” “flipper gray,” just plain gray — whatever you call the ubiquitous gray that has taken over homes, surely we’ve all reached maximum levels of gray fatigue. Yet, you need a neutral that works with other colors while also maintaining the ability to make a statement on its own.

Mocha Mousse pairs beautifully with:

Crisp whites and creams for an upscale, minimalist aesthetic

Rich greens and muted blues for a tranquil, natural style

Metallic accents like gold, brass or copper for a luxurious, sophisticated look

This beautiful brown tone evokes feelings of simplicity, authenticity and nature, without looking rustic or plain. As Pantone put it, “Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe.” And it feels timeless and fresh after so many years of cool-toned grays.

Ideal for websites and marketing materials

A beautiful, rich neutral like Mocha Mousse is right for many different branding, marketing and graphic design uses, including:

Backgrounds: Use it as a warm tone beneath listing photos or video content

Filters and overlays: On platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, use this earthy tone consistently to keep your grid cohesive

Typography: This is an unexpected and sophisticated shade for headlines or call-to-action buttons

Branding: Logos, business cards and more will benefit from this inviting yet elevated shade, and it can blend well with both modern minimalist and traditional fonts

Think about objects with positive associations: a classic vintage bomber jacket, a cozy cup of hot cocoa, or a dish of chocolate mousse after a decadent meal at your favorite French restaurant. Think about trends that drive cultural conversations, like the environmental and sustainability movements or spa-like wellness retreats. Mocha Mousse shares connotations with all of these.

If you’re considering a fresh new look for your marketing collateral and platforms in 2025, one that really speaks to your ideal client, Mocha Mousse is a perfect choice. Convey connection, comfort and cool factor across your brand, and watch people take notice.

Jon Krabbe is the co-founder of Agent Image and Access.com, a premier digital marketing agency specializing in branded website solutions for real estate professionals since 1999. Connect with John on Instagram.