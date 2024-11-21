Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

In the fast-paced, image-driven world of luxury real estate, professionally staging a home can make or break a sale. Few know this better than Samantha Senia, the visionary CEO and designer at Elite Home Staging and Elite Maison in Los Angeles.

With over 15 years of experience helping high-end properties shine, Senia has established her company as a trendsetter in home staging for luxury homes. In a recent interview, Senia shares her insights on the hottest 2025 home staging trends that resonate with real estate professionals and their clientele, bringing style into high-end properties.

Reclaimed wood dining tables: Where timeless style meets sustainability

For Senia, the heart of any home is the dining room, and in 2025, it’s all about reclaimed wood dining tables. “Reclaimed wood tables are more than just beautiful,” she says. “Each piece tells a story. You can see the years in the wood grain — the natural aging, the unique textures. This is what luxury clients are after: Uniqueness and authenticity.”

Reclaimed wood is more than just a design choice; it’s a commitment to sustainability, something high-net-worth buyers are increasingly considering. “It’s our way of adding warmth and eco-consciousness to a space without sacrificing style,” Senia explains. This choice makes the dining table a focal point for staging that offers both environmental responsibility and aesthetic appeal.

Curved sofas and sectionals: Embracing comfort and luxury

Curved sofas are back, and according to Senia, they’re here to stay. “Curves bring a softness to living spaces that appeals to the modern luxury buyer,” she notes. “They’re a break from rigid, angular furniture and create a sense of coziness and fluidity in a room.”

This trend goes beyond aesthetics; it’s about creating spaces where people feel comfortable and can unwind. For luxury clients, curved sofas — often upholstered in lush velvets or trendy bouclé fabrics — aren’t just stylish but are a statement of comfort and intimacy.

“It’s the kind of seating people want to sink into, and it creates an inviting atmosphere that’s vital for making a property feel like home,” Senia emphasizes.

Modular shelving units: Function meets flexibility

Modular shelving is another key trend, reflecting the need for spaces that adapt to various lifestyles. Senia explains, “Luxury buyers want flexibility without compromising on style. Modular shelves allow for this — they’re versatile, customizable and perfect for showcasing a mix of personal items and art.”

These units work especially well in urban settings where space is at a premium. “We can configure the shelving differently depending on the buyer’s needs, showing the adaptability of the space,” she says. “It’s the ultimate blend of function and style, something every high-end client appreciates.”

Statement lounge chairs: Bold, functional art

In Senia’s view, 2025 is the year of the statement lounge chair. “Sometimes, all you need is one standout piece to elevate a space,” she remarks. Statement lounge chairs, often oversized and upholstered in bold colors or unique textures, are designed to capture attention. “A single lounge chair can transform a reading nook or bring character to a room.”

For real estate agents looking to attract luxury buyers, these chairs can be the perfect focal point, embodying the balance between boldness and practicality. “It’s about function meeting form — these pieces look incredible, but they’re also comfortable and practical,” Senia explains, noting that a well-placed chair can be both visually striking and inviting, adding depth to the staging design.

Floating nightstands and side tables: Sleek and space-saving

For a modern, minimalist touch, Senia recommends floating nightstands and side tables. “They’re perfect for creating a clean look that doesn’t overcrowd the room,” she shares. These wall-mounted pieces save floor space and come with hidden storage options, appealing to the taste for sleek yet functional design among luxury buyers.

“There’s an elegance in minimalism,” Senia says. “With floating tables, the space feels larger and more airy, something many luxury clients seek.” These pieces are ideal for smaller spaces, as they visually expand the room, giving it a modern edge that aligns with high-end buyers’ expectations.

Insights for real estate professionals

Senia’s advice to real estate professionals staging luxury properties is simple: invest in quality and stay attuned to trends. “Luxury buyers notice the details. They want to feel that a home was designed with intention and that it reflects their values, especially when it comes to sustainability and comfort.”

According to Senia, integrating these trends allows agents to communicate a home’s potential to high-net-worth clients. “It’s about creating spaces that are both aspirational and attainable,” she adds. By embracing trends like reclaimed wood, modular shelving and statement furniture, agents can highlight how each property can offer a unique, luxurious lifestyle.

In 2025, luxury design isn’t just about filling spaces with furniture; it’s about telling a story. Each piece in a room, from the reclaimed wood table to the statement lounge chair, should communicate quality, comfort, and exclusivity.

For real estate professionals, Senia’s insights provide a roadmap to staging that not only elevates a property’s aesthetic but also appeals to the discerning tastes and values of today’s luxury buyers. As she puts it, “Design should always evoke an experience. After all, luxury isn’t just about what’s seen; it’s about what’s felt.”