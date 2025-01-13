The property management and luxury hospitality veteran joined Brown Harris Stevens in 2016 and has served as senior vice president and director since 2022.

Richard Horovitz has been promoted to president of Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, LLC, the New York-based firm’s residential property management division, the company announced on Monday.

Alan Kersner | Brown Harris Stevens

As president, Horovitz will oversee the residential management company and a portfolio of co-ops and condos in Manhattan. Since 2022, Horovitz has served as the company’s senior vice president and director.

“Richard’s depth of experience both at Brown Harris Stevens and in the greater hospitality industry makes him a natural fit for the role of president,” said Chief Operating Officer Alan J. Kersner. “His dedication to customer service and strong business acumen will help grow our division while continuing exceptional service for our existing clients.”

Horovitz joined Brown Harris Stevens in 2016, and prior to that, gained extensive experience in operational and service management roles at various hotel groups, including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Morgans Hotel Group. He holds a degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Business Management from Purdue University.

Richard Horovitz | Brown Harris Stevens

“I am grateful to take on this new endeavor at Brown Harris Stevens where I have spent the past decade working for Brown Harris Stevens’ premier residential management company,” Horovitz said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the company’s 150-year legacy of excellence for many years to come.”

Prior to Horovitz taking on the role of president, Paul J. Herman served in the role. Herman will now serve in a consultant capacity as chief strategy officer.

Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, LLC manages a portfolio of over 11,000 units in Manhattan apartment buildings. The property management company oversees renovations, exterior construction, mechanical systems, elevator upgrades and more with detailed knowledge of all applicable regulations.

