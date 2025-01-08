Century 21 is kicking off the year with its first-ever “30 under 30” list, celebrating the next generation of brokerage leaders. The honorees were chosen based on their strong sales productivity, high client satisfaction, consistent community involvement, and robust social media presence.

“For over 50 years, the Century 21 brand has been synonymous with trust, excellence and innovation in real estate. Each member of the inaugural 2024 was nominated for their unwavering dedication to the Centrury 21 brand, their clients, and local communities,” the announcement read.

“In a year marked by unprecedented industry change and challenges, these agents helped clients navigate the evolving housing market, ensuring they achieved their real estate goals while also focusing on the joy that comes with homeownership.”

The inaugural class came from across the U.S., with California leading the way with three honorees. Washington, Texas, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Carolina and Florida had two honorees each, while Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, New York and Rhode Island had one nominee each.

“This group of agents has shown exceptional perseverance and dedication in providing top-tier customer service,” Century 21 President and CEO Michael Miedler said in a prepared statement. “Establishing the new ‘30 Under 30’ award highlights the emerging industry leaders within our system who are driving the Century 21 brand and the real estate industry forward, emphasizing the invaluable role of a great sales professional within the journey to homeownership.”

Century 21 said the honorees aren’t ranked in a specific order; however, in an email to Inman a brokerage spokesperson highlighted several agents “who exemplify the caliber of this year’s group of winners.”

The first agent is Noah McBride, the broker-owner of Century 21 Magnolia in Augusta, Georgia. McBride, 25, started his real estate career with Century 21 Magnolia in 2020 under the previous owner, Larry Miller. When Miller retired in 2023, McBride took the reigns of Century 21 Magnolia and has since grown the brokerage’s agent count from 18 to 65 agents. Outside of real estate, McBride volunteers as a youth baseball coach.

“It’s an honor to be selected for 30 under 30 in a brand that means so much to me,” McBride said in a prepared statement. “Hopefully it inspires the next person to do something even greater.”

The second agent is Jonathan Lopez, a Chicagoland agent who started his real estate career after purchasing his first property at 22. Now 30, Lopez has been with Century 21 Circle for three years, racking up 300 transaction sides. In addition to sales, Lopez founded a rental investment and management group and hosts educational seminars to help young Hispanics break into real estate investing. Lopez is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Lake County Board of Directors, the Stone Park Village Zoning board and Iskali Youth Ministry.

“I’m honored to be selected for the CENTURY 21 30 Under 30,” Lopez said in a written statement. “This recognition motivates me to continue empowering my community through education on investment opportunities and building generational wealth, while delivering exceptional service to my clients.”

The third agent is Caitlin Grisier, 30, of Century 21 Platinum Properties. Grisier joined Century 21 in 2020 and has earned the franchisor’s Masters Ruby and Quality Service Pinnacle Producer awards.

Outside of real estate, Grisier has created several networking and nonprofit groups in Clarksville, Tennessee, including Coffee & Connections and Empower Her, the latter of which provides scholarships to women and girls pursuing collegiate degrees and professional training. She’s also part of the committees for S.O.S (Spreading Our Support) and Handbags for Hope, two Clarksville groups that raise funds for charities and women’s homes.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the support and encouragement of my brokers who guide and believe in me (and deal with my million phone calls, even the late night ones), my clients who trust me every day, and my family who is my biggest support system (on those late nights and weekends because we work when our clients need us),” Grisier said in a prepared statement. “I couldn’t do what I do without all of them.”

“This year has been tough for most Realtors (that I know), including myself. I have been so hard on myself because my volume this year isn’t where I want it to be and I know others are feeling it, too,” she added.

“When I received this email, it was a gentle reminder that volume isn’t the most important thing. I have been able to impact many lives over the years in real estate and this year is no different … I’ve also had more time to be more involved in our community this year, like setting up a children’s book drop-off location for The Linda Derby Foundation. So, thank you for the reminder that some years will be better than others in volume, but what we do goes far beyond numbers.”

Here are the brokerage’s other 27 honorees:

Adam Hayes, CENTURY 21 Broadhurst, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Adam Kutchmire, CENTURY 21 LIST with BEGGINS, Tampa, Florida Albert Sanchez, CENTURY 21 A Better Service Realty, Downey, California Alyssa Christison, CENURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, Ohio Christopher Smith, CENTURY 21 Community, Columbia, Missouri Daniel Miller, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty, Appleton, Wisconsin Emily Ervin, CENTURY 21 Sunway Realty, LLC., Kenton, Ohio George Valencia, CENTURY 21 A Better Service Realty, Downey, California James Boyer, CENTURY 21 Sunbelt Realty, Cape Coral, Florida Jeremy Sifuentes, CENTURY 21 A Better Service Realty, Downey, California Jordan Barnhill, CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities, Richland, Washington Jordan Borders, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Waxahachie, Texas Jose Cruz, CENTURY 21 Triangle Group, Raleigh, North Carolina Kali Foxall, CENTURY 21 Purdum-Epperson, Inc., Macomb, Illinois Logan Burns, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Jackson, Michigan Logan Everett, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Jackson, Michigan Mallory Bare, CENTURY 21 New Millennium, White Plains, Maryland Marissa Lightsey, CENTURY 21 Peak, Marking & Associates, Mexico, Missouri Matthew Mandeville, CENTURY 21 Limitless, North Providence, Rhode Island Melody Bruch, CENTURY 21 Toma Partners, Peoria, Arizona Nicole Isaacs, CENTURY 21 Full Service Realty, New City, New York Rachel Shealey, CENTURY 21 803 Realty, Lexington, South Carolina Ryan Paul, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty, Appleton, Wisconsin Sean Hassard, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Fort Worth, Texas Stockton Miller, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Bloomington, Indiana Vanesa Quiroz Sanchez, CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities, Richland, Washington Wendy France, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana



