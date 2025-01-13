No one can predict exactly where the next major disaster may strike, so the time to prepare is now, trainer and author Bernice Ross writes.

During 2024 and now 2025 we have experienced a relentless wave of ongoing disasters, from the unprecedented fires in Los Angeles to hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes devastating communities across the nation.

No matter where you live, a natural disaster or fire can happen to you. It’s time to stop procrastinating and make the necessary preparations to protect your property, yourself and your loved ones.

The ongoing fires in Los Angeles that have destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and landmarks, are a sobering reminder of how devastating a catastrophic disaster can be. Emergency response teams are stretched thin left with little they can do to stop the onslaught. Moreover, evacuation warnings often leave residents with mere minutes to act.

Being prepared can save lives as well as mitigate losses. Here’s what you need to do.

Key preparation steps

1. Assemble an emergency kit as well as 2 ‘go bags’ for each household member

Depending upon the nature of the disaster, you will need to be prepared to shelter at home as well as having a “go bag” for family members both at home and at work/school if an evacuation is necessary. Be sure to include a whistle so that searchers can find you in case you’re trapped.

Food and water

Stock at least one gallon of water per person per day for three days. Include non-perishable, easy-to-prepare foods like canned goods, protein bars and dehydrated fruits. Don’t forget manual can openers, utensils and other necessary tools required for consuming these items.

Clothing and warmth

Include one change of clothes, sturdy shoes, socks and underwear as well as a reflective emergency blanket for warmth and a lightweight rain poncho.

Baby needs

Be sure to include formula, bottles, diapers, pacifiers and small toys for comfort.

Medical supplies and first aid kit

Make sure that you have seven days of all prescription medication, a copy of your prescriptions, and any necessary equipment such as inhalers or glucose monitors. Remember to bring any medication your pets may need.

For your first aid kit, include bandages, pain relievers, antiseptics, glasses and/or contact lenses plus a backup pair, as well as face masks if you’re in an area where there may be wildfires or possible mold contamination from flooding.

Hygiene products

Pack a travel-size soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hand sanitizers and feminine hygiene products.

Lighting and power

Include flashlights, extra batteries and solar chargers for phones. A crank-powered radio ensures you stay informed even during power outages. Portable power banks and backup batteries for essential devices are also crucial.

Cash and documents

Keep $500 to $1,000 in cash plus essential documents including driver’s license, copy of your passport, insurance policies and cards, deeds, an emergency contact list, and deeds in a waterproof bag.

Refresh your bag’s contents, water and medications, every six to 12 months.

Make sure these supplies are easily accessible either near a front or back door or in the trunk of your car. Be prepared to be on your own for at least 72 hours.

2. Create a family emergency plan

Identify multiple evacuation routes and a safe meeting place. Make sure that every member of your household knows exactly where and how they can exit the property in an emergency.

Establish an out-of-state contact for family check-ins. This ensures communication even if local networks are down.

Prepare a communication plan that includes text messaging as a primary method, as it often works when calls fail.

3. Protect your home

Install fire-resistant landscaping and create a defensible space around your property. Trim trees, clear dry brush and store flammable materials away from structures. Xeriscaping, where you use very little vegetation and quite often a lot of rocks, has become a major trend in areas that have been facing ongoing drought.

Secure heavy furniture and appliances to prevent injury during earthquakes. This includes using earthquake straps on hot water heaters as well as anchoring bookshelves and other objects that may fall during an earthquake.

Consider storm shutters, reinforced garage doors, and waterproofing measures for hurricane-and flood-prone areas.

4. Document your belongings

One of the most critical steps you can take right now is to shoot videos and photographs of your home and your possessions. Store these, along with receipts for high-value items, in the cloud or on an external drive in a fireproof box.

Update your inventory annually or after major purchases to ensure accuracy.

Leverage apps like Sortly or Encircle to simplify inventory tracking and find resources for restoring your home.

5. Stay informed

Sign up for local emergency alerts and familiarize yourself with evacuation zones and shelters in your area. Resources like FEMA’s app or Ready.gov provide timely updates that you will need as you navigate a disaster.

Monitor weather conditions through reliable sources, such as NOAA Weather Radio . Order a crank radio from Amazon to stay informed, especially when there is no power, internet, or cell service in your area from the disaster.

6. Leverage AI and other predictive apps

Apps like MyShake (earthquake alerts) and Wildfire Tracker provide real-time updates tailored to your location.

Platforms such as Nextdoor connect communities for localized disaster updates and resources.

If you have cell service, many people use Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) to gain real-time feedback about what is happening, where shelters have been set up, and information about those who are volunteering food and other services to help victims of the disaster.

7. Participate in community preparedness

Neighborhood planning

Collaborate with neighbors to establish shared resources and communication networks. Create a community emergency fund or supply pool to support each other during disasters.

Volunteer training

Programs like CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) train individuals to assist in local disaster response efforts. Participation enhances community resilience.

8. Prepare for fire

Fire-resistant modifications include replacing wood shingles with fire-resistant roofing materials like metal or composite shingles as well as installing ember-resistant vents to prevent burning embers from entering your home during a wildfire.

9. Consider financial preparedness

Insurance review

Make sure that your policy covers the full replacement cost of your home and possessions. Consider additional coverage for flood or earthquake damage, if applicable.

Emergency savings

Beyond cash on hand, maintain a savings account specifically for disaster recovery expenses, such as temporary housing or repairs not covered by insurance.

10. Enhance psychological preparation

Mental health

Disasters can take a toll on mental well-being. Familiarize yourself with local counseling resources or telehealth options to address stress and anxiety.

Children and elder care

Prepare age-appropriate explanations for children and develop plans that can accommodate elderly family members who may have mobility challenges.

Because no one can predict exactly where the next major disaster may strike, the time to prepare is now. Incorporating these steps into your routine and staying proactive is the best way to create a safer tomorrow for both you and your loved ones.