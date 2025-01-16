Want to add value and connect with potential clients through your social media platforms? Rachael Hite offers must-dos and never-dos to help you build know, like and trust authority.

Marketing goals can never be crossed off your to-do list. Updates to your strategy will need to be updated and evaluated on a regular basis to continue to harvest the efforts of every social media, email and engagement sown in your CRM.

Much like an expert horticulturist, you will need to know when to cut out the old so that new growth has room to emerge. Finding your personal brand’s marketing cadence is a lesson in patience and, most of all, self-discipline.

There is a great deal of noise in the marketing arena, pulling the average agent in many directions. Between influencers, coaches, gurus and your broker, and without a strategy, your marketing can look more like a chaos garden than a well-oiled machine that creates consistent results.

Here are my five best tips and practices for a minimal approach to cutting the cringe out of your marketing plan and maximizing meaningful interactions with your clients.

1. Understand the difference between what you like and what your audience likes

While it’s fun to jump on dancing fads and silly ASMR spoofs, it’s important to remember that you have different responsibilities to your clients and prospects, depending on what type of content or message you are trying to share.

First, it’s important to know that consumers are exposed to so many types of ads and “visual” pollution that they are reaching the near breaking point, according to a new survey from Eyeo and Harris Poll.

Top complaints from consumers about digital ads include:

Pop-ups / banner ads: These dated ad practices annoy consumers who are constantly disrupted from finding the information they seek

Annoying or too salesy: Take your ego out of it

Loud/ no option to turn off sound: Make sure you utilize captions and no-sound media

Boring, unoriginal, repetitive content: Ditch canned content that is used in bulk by large groups of agents

Clickbait: Be transparent with your message

Bots: They want to talk to you, not a robot.

2. Do your homework

Creative marketing does not have to be complicated, but it does need to be clear and compelling. Good research is key to building meaningful connections with the clients you are trying to reach.

A great place to start is to choose one social platform that you are most comfortable with and create a campaign there. If Facebook is your jam, then that can be a great space to work on building ads. Review the metrics of your audience there.

What times are they active?

Can you determine any common things they enjoy?

Are most of your friends millennials or boomers?

Who are your biggest cheerleaders?

Is your entire sphere connected to this platform?

Answering these questions will help you identify a message or call to action about your business or brand that you think your followers will enjoy.

Following trendy real estate influencers on Instagram or TikTok may give you an idea for entertaining content, but it’s not necessarily something that your core audience will respond to or that will cause them to know, like and trust you.

A great place to start is myth-busting some common questions in your region. This type of content can be fun and add value at the same time.

Harvard Business Review details that the key to building trust with consumers through content is understanding that loyalty to you and your brand is a changing game. Agents will continually have to bring that value forward, as loyalty is earned and consumers now know what they are worth to you.

3. Actually speak to your audience

One super cringe thing that agents lose sight of in their marketing is not taking the time to speak to or engage with their audiences. In other words, much of automated marketing is post-and-ghost or set-it-and-forget-it.

Your current audience knows and may ask you about an ad, a listing or even a recent announcement, and many agents forget to actually read or remember what their campaigns are about.

This also goes for new prospects who need to get to know you and your brand. Generic auto-posted content, or content that you are not involved in, shows. Savvy consumers can tell who takes the time to comment on the personal content they post and who just posts their recent closing and doesn’t ever respond to anything else.

4. Beware of gimmicks or being the comedian all the time

Puppets, costumes, parodies and other oddities can catch the attention of consumers, but use them with caution as that not only may turn off some potential clients but may actually insult them. If your marketing has more of this content than value-based content, you may want to cut back on earning views and focus more on earning the trust of prospects who could actually buy or sell a home with you.

This is a common trap that agents can fall into, as social media fandom can be very tempting, but typically, if this is your wheelhouse, you are making content for other agents to laugh at, not to connect with consumers. Keeping it fun and light around holidays or special awareness events is fantastic, but it shouldn’t be your whole marketing strategy.

5. Don’t try to be something you are not

The cringiest of cringe is when agents try to come hot out of the gate trying to project a personality or image that doesn’t align with who they are or their actual sales experience. Consumers can spot a fake a mile away, and if you are not presenting as your most authentic self, it will be misleading to consumers, and the audience that knows you will likely be not motivated to choose you to represent them.

For generations, businesses have not had a good track record of always telling the truth to consumers, and that is why consumers are skeptical. We also have checks and balances against unethical business practices. A University of Massachusetts study of interviewing businesses about their interactions found that the businesses lied at least once 60 percent of the time in a 10-minute conversation with consumers.

In other words, Don’t say you are an expert in something if you are not, and don’t say a house is great if it is not. Be transparent and truthful. Don’t let hustle culture or popular culture pressure you into slick sales campaigns that try to trick a consumer into working with you.

Minimal efforts for maximal results

When I’m working with clients through tough marketing problems, typically, the biggest thing that stands out is how not involved agents want to be with their marketing. They just want it to work and not think about it and to get leads fed to them on a regular basis.

The second common problem is that they have too many campaigns and methods happening at once, nothing is being measured, and they have no idea what is actually working.

Build a solid foundation from the ground up. Make sure you clearly understand who you are and what you sell, then focus on building one successful campaign at a time consistently and growing it.

Measure results on a regular basis and make adjustments as needed. You don’t need a million dollars and a white BMW to get started, but you do need one very rare and highly valuable asset: Your own, unique self.