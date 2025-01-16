Spyglass is coming aboard via the Private Label program, which gives independent brokerages access to Real’s internal software solutions and its cascading efficiencies while sustaining their existing consumer-facing brand.

The Real Brokerage has onboarded technology-minded independent Spyglass Realty, led by Ryan Rodenbeck.

The 140 agents of Spyglass doubles Real’s presence in Austin, Texas. In 2024, Rodenbeck reported close to $400 million in sales volume, according to a Jan. 16 statement.

Real introduced a number of new models last year under which brokerages can become part of the fast-growing company, aiming for faster integrations and marketing alternatives to long-standing industry standards of affiliation and franchising.

Spyglass is coming aboard via the Private Label program, which gives independent brokerages access to Real’s internal software solutions and its cascading efficiencies while sustaining their existing consumer-facing brand.

“Ryan’s early adoption of technology, paired with a relentless focus on empowering experienced agents, has transformed the way real estate is done,” said Real President Sharran Srivatsaa in the statement. “With Ryan’s commitment to leveraging leads and fostering a culture of referrals, it’s no surprise Spyglass Realty is not only redefining the gold standard in real estate but also consistently ranks as one of the top employers in the city. We are thrilled Spyglass is now part of Real.”

Rodenbeck spoke at Inman Connect Austin in October, telling Inman before the event that his desire to increase efficiency and modernize the real estate model drove him into entrepreneurship. A self-avowed “tech nerd,” Real’s in-house solutions, much of which are rooted in AI-led efficiencies, pulled him toward the Real brand.

“You know, a lot of the big box brokerages have their standard technology and I would buy my own because I wanted to be more efficient, professional and have better tools. I’ve always been an early adopter,” Rodenbeck said in October.

Now part of Real, Rodenbeck said he’s looking forward to applying his new partner’s technology wits to expand its bootprint in central Texas.

“The Real Private Label program allows us to continue to go above and beyond what we currently provide while maintaining our brand as an independent brokerage that we’ve worked hard to build,” he said.

Rodenbeck is also recognized for his industry content network, #RealtyHack. It produces the #RealtyHack podcast and #RealtyHack Summit, “Austin’s largest real estate conference, which attracts more than 400 agents,” Real said.

He is also an incoming board member of the Austin Board of Realtors, and Spyglass was a multi-year recipient of several growth recognitions, including the Inc. 5000 and Austin Business Journal’s Fast 50.

