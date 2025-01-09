Hovan Property Group will shift from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, where it currently holds active brokerage licenses.

After more than five years with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, Erin Hovan and Hovan Property Group have joined Compass, Hovan announced Monday.

Hovan Property Group will serve buyers and sellers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, where Hovan holds active licenses.

Erin Hovan | LinkedIn

Since beginning her real estate career in 2016, Hovan has earned a reputation for surpassing client expectations in buying, selling and investing in homes. At Compass, Hovan Property Group plans to leverage that same dedication and drive to achieve unparalleled results for their clients.

Before joining Robert Paul Properties, Hovan worked with Millbury and Company as a Realtor and accredited home staging professional (ASP). Earlier in her career, she gained experience as a software developer, PMI-certified project manager and a server/network administrator.

Hovan aims to maximize Compass’ resources — technology, referral network and marketing — while leveraging her knowledge of Southeastern Massachusetts to deliver extraordinary real estate services.

In 2023, Hovan earned a graduate certificate in real estate investment from Harvard Extension School, according to her Realtor profile. She also holds several certifications, including luxury collection specialist, seller representative specialist (SRS) and resort and second home property specialist (RSPS).

Beyond her real estate career, Hovan contributes to her community as a board member for Women’s Center of New Bedford and serves on the advisory committee for the Women in Leadership program at the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business.

She’s also actively involved with various professional organizations: National Association of Realtors (NAR) Real Property Valuation Committee and Realtor Association of South Eastern Massachusetts (RASEM) Board of Directors and Government Affairs Committee.

Compass continues its growth momentum, recently welcoming Tracy Tutor and her 18-person team, Corcoran Groups’s Julie Pham and Hilton & Hyland President David Kramer to its team.

