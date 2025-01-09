The Massachusetts-based luxury firm previously known as Bassick Advisors Private Brokerage has shed its indie status to join Elliman as a team. It will operate out of the brokerage’s Boston and Wellesley offices.

The Massachusetts-based luxury firm previously known as Bassick Advisors Private Brokerage has joined Douglas Elliman as a team, the brokerage announced on Wednesday.

Led by Catherine Marcus Bassick and Michael Bassick alongside team members Maryellen Behrend and Melissa Darling, the team now known as Bassick Advisors Group will operate out of Douglas Elliman’s offices at 20 Park Plaza in Boston and 40 Central Street in Wellesley.

“We are proud to welcome the Bassick Advisors Group to Douglas Elliman,” Richard Ferrari, president and CEO of brokerage in New York City, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, said in a statement sent to Inman. “Their commitment to excellence, client service and community makes them an invaluable addition to our team. Together, we will continue to redefine the standard of luxury real estate in the region.”

Catherine Marcus Bassick has more than 20 years of experience in luxury real estate, while Michael Bassick brings a background in finance and transactions to the team.

Bassick Advisors Group specializes in transactions across Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and the Berkshires, as well as services to private and institutional clients across the globe. Their focus is on homes priced at $2 million and up.

The team also specializes in “valuation of complex assets,” conservation planning and estate planning, as well as historic properties. Their experience spans projects ranging from urban apartments to luxury estates to ranches and more.

“While we enjoyed great success as an independent firm, joining Douglas Elliman represents an incredible opportunity to elevate our business to new heights,” Marcus Bassick said in a statement. “Throughout my 21-year career, I have admired their unparalleled marketing expertise and strong company culture, which set them apart as industry leaders.

“Real estate is changing, and we know we must evolve with it,” she continued. “Douglas Elliman has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, excelling in areas such as new development, equestrian properties, luxury home sales, and now with our team, we will be able to serve the trusts and estates market. As specialists in this field, we are confident that partnering with Douglas Elliman will allow us to reach an even broader audience, both nationally and internationally, while ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service and exposure.”

Marcus Bassick is a Million Dollar Guild-level member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing as well as a member of the Top Agent Network, which includes the top 10 percent of real estate agents in Boston. She also serves on the board of numerous local charitable organizations, and volunteers with the Rotary Club of Weston and the Boston Lyric Opera.

