Doherty is a Massachusetts native with more than 25 years of industry experience. He said a meeting with team cofounders Manny and George Sarkis “reinvigorated” his enthusiasm for real estate.

Real estate vet Mark Doherty has moved to The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman and will serve as the team’s vice president, the brokerage has informed Inman.

Doherty boasts a 25-year-plus real estate career in greater Boston and most recently was affiliated with Campion and Company for the last seven years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to The Sarkis Team,” team cofounder Manny Sarkis said in a statement. “With 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our group. His deep understanding of both the city and suburb markets, combined with a reputation for hard work and dedication, will be a tremendous asset to our clients and team alike.”

Added cofounder George Sarkis (who is Manny’s brother), “We are confident that Mark will make an immediate impact and continue to elevate the exceptional service we offer. We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Campion and Company did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment.

Doherty held executive vice president and president roles, respectively, at NAI Hunneman and Mercury Properties before affiliating with Campion and Company. He contributed to the $40 million sellout of the Joy Street Beacon Hill project and has handled a number of other luxury deals throughout the city, including the $10.2 million sale of Penthouse 2A at 2 Avery Street.

He brings nearly $7.5 million in active listings to the team.

“I am excited to join The Sarkis Team because it truly feels like The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman is the true meaning of the word ‘Team,'” Doherty said in a statement.

“They are committed to the team’s growth and helping everyone far exceed their goals both personally and professionally, through solid leadership. After meeting with George and Manny, I became invigorated about the business again. I know that George and Manny’s goal is to grow and dominate the Boston market, and with my years of experience and market knowledge, my personal goal is to assist this growth in any way I can to help the team.”

Doherty grew up in Medford, Massachusetts, and has long been a resident of Winchester, Massachusetts. Both cities are located within 10 miles of Boston.

