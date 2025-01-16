Amid record growth, outgoing RealScout CEO Arthur Kaneko will relinquish the role to co-founder Andrew Flachner, who served as chief executive for five years upon launching the company in 2012.

California-based proptech leader RealScout is beginning the year with an executive shakeup as co-founder and president Andrew Flachner returns to the CEO chair.

Flachner’s return comes amid banner growth for the company, which includes a 40 percent year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), an 84 percent annual increase in the number of prospective homebuyers and sellers nurtured, several enterprise deals with Anywhere Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty and HomeServices of America, and the rollout of its Pro+ platform.

He was the company’s first CEO from 2012 to 2017 and will continue his duties as president.

“Real estate professionals are under more pressure than ever, and we’re committed to providing the tools they need to succeed,” Flachner said in a statement. “With our strengthened leadership team, RealScout is positioned to help our customers navigate today’s challenges while driving sustainable growth and profitability.”

Flachner also thanked the previous CEO, Arthur Kaneko, for his leadership. Kaneko joined RealScout in 2014 after leadership roles at venture capital firm DCM and tech platform Togetherville, Inc. During his tenure, Kaneko led RealScout through a major restructuring and rebrand, the expansion of its flagship Buyer Graph platform, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing market headwinds.

“Under his leadership, RealScout expanded its reach and established key partnerships with industry leaders,” Flachner said. “Kaneko will continue to support the company as an advisor.”

Alongside a new CEO, RealScout appointed Nick Blumenthal as its new chief operating officer and Seth Price as its first-ever chief marketing officer.

Blumenthal was promoted to COO after 10 years with the company as a software engineer and vice president of engineering. Before joining RealScout, the University of Louisville graduate also worked as a graduate research assistant for UofL’s Computer Vision and Image Processing Lab and as a project leader at DuPont’s Electrical Engineering Co-op.

Price is a 35-year marketing and growth veteran and former Placester vice president. As Placester, Price helped scale the company to 450,000 customers, secure four rounds of funding, and achieve triple-digit revenue growth as the VP of sales and marketing from 2011 to 2016. Then as the VP of industry relations and product, he grew the company’s Real Estate Marketing Academy to 150,000 members before leaving in 2023.

“The leadership transition comes at a crucial time for the real estate industry, as agents and brokerages face challenges including tightening margins, the [National Association of Realtors] settlement implications, rising lead generation costs, and persistent low inventory,” Flachner said. “RealScout’s platform addresses these challenges by helping practitioners automate lead engagement, surface high-priority opportunities, and deliver actionable insights for sustainable growth.”

