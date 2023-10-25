No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As Sitzer | Burnett began to unfold last week, one of the first items up for discussion was the advice offered by coaches, training systems and even best-selling books. Plaintiffs’ attorneys looked to commission scripts and objection handlers as proof of an organized conspiracy to fix compensation throughout the industry.

Things change over time, and we sometimes outgrow the advice we received from brokers, trainers and mentors early in our careers. That made us wonder: What old-school advice seems particularly outdated now?

via GIPHY

Do you cringe at some of the scripts you were taught to use when you first started out? Do you no longer cold call or door knock? Do you now reject the dog-eat-dog competitive mentality you used to embrace? Tell us about those words of wisdom (that no longer seem so wise) below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.