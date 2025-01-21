Let frequent conference attendee, speaker and organizer Nikki Beauchamp share key strategies that help her not just survive but thrive during this busy period.

Conference season in real estate can be exhilarating — the energy, the insights, the connections, the deals. But it can also feel overwhelming and exhausting.

As someone who has navigated countless industry events around the world as an attendee, speaker and organizer, I have some key strategies that help me not just survive but thrive during this busy period.

Here are 25 ways to make the most of real estate conferences, elevating your experience from busy attendee to standout industry leader. (I probably could write a book on this topic; maybe a chapter in my someday book?)

1. Define your purpose

Before the conference, clarify your main objectives. Are you expanding your referral network, discovering new tools or solidifying your expertise? Having a clear purpose helps you prioritize your time, choose relevant sessions and measure your success post-event.

2. Curate your schedule wisely

Review the conference agenda and highlight sessions aligned with your goals. Allow time for breaks to recharge mentally and physically.

If attending with a team, divide and conquer, then regroup to share insights and strategies. If you are not attending with a team, make friends during main sessions, chat with fellow attendees and see which sessions they are attending, then make plans to exchange notes to the session you’re attending.

3. Engage with pre-event platforms

Most conferences have apps or platforms for early engagement. Join these platforms, update your profile and upload a photo that accurately represents you. Engage in pre-event discussions — it’s a great way to make connections even before you arrive.

4. Perfect your elevator pitch

Craft a concise and compelling introduction that explains who you are, what you do and why it matters. Practice this until it feels natural so you can confidently introduce yourself in any situation.

5. Dress for success (and comfort)

Your outfit ideally will reflect your personal brand while keeping you comfortable. Layering is essential, as room temperatures can vary widely during conferences. Always choose shoes that you can comfortably wear for an entire day.

6. Pack smart

Create a checklist of essentials: portable chargers (labeled to avoid loss), refillable water bottles and business cards. If you travel often, consider an AirTag or tracker for valuable tech items.

Take a picture of your email address and alternate contact info (like, perhaps, your office phone number) and make that your lock screen during the conference. That way, if your phone is misplaced, someone can get in touch with you to return it.

Think through outfits for every part of your day: morning workout, conference sessions and evening networking events.

7. Leverage social media

Social media can extend your reach at conferences. Use event hashtags to share insights, photos and key takeaways. Tag speakers and panelists — it not only shows engagement but can open doors to further conversations.

8. Build genuine connections

Networking isn’t about quantity — it’s about quality. Engage meaningfully, ask questions and listen actively. Instead of rushing from person to person, invest time in building rapport with those who align with your goals.

9. Schedule key meetings

Identify people you want to meet ahead of time and arrange brief meetings, even if it’s just for coffee. A focused 15-minute meeting can yield more value than hours of mingling.

If you need a little help or specific introductions, at Inman there are ambassadors who are tasked with elevating and facilitating so that you have a great experience. (I know this first hand from personal experience.)

10. Stay hydrated and energized

Conferences can be physically and mentally draining. Drink plenty of water, snack on healthy options and take mental breaks to reset. Small efforts keep you sharp throughout the day.

Pick up some of your favorite snacks when you first arrive at a location so that you have them in your pocket. I’m also a fan of picking up my favorite beverages to avoid the absurd upcharges on bottled water and ginger ale, and I also bring a reusable water bottle.

11. Incorporate fitness for focus

Start your day with movement — whether it’s a morning walk, yoga or a spin class. Fitness clears your mind and sets a positive tone. It can also create bonding opportunities with fellow attendees who share your interest.

For many years at Inman Connect I either went on morning walks or attended SoulCycle classes with fellow attendees.

12. Embrace flexibility

Be open to spontaneous conversations and schedule changes. Some of the best connections and insights happen in unplanned moments, in the hallways, on the exhibit floor — so give yourself permission to deviate from your itinerary when needed. In fact, I would leave windows of time open for this very purpose.

13. Share meals strategically; never dine alone

With a nod to Keith Ferrazzi’s great book, Never Eat Alone, use meals as networking opportunities. Dining with a group can lead to rich discussions and connections.

In cities like NYC, make reservations in advance at top restaurants to enjoy a productive and enjoyable dining experience. It so happens that for the last few years, NYC Restaurant Week has coincided with Inman Connect (and it’s also Broadway Week). Share a great prix fixe meal, maybe see a show with your key partners, or make new friends.

14. Take actionable notes

Find a note-taking system that works for you, whether digital or physical. Go beyond writing down facts — document your reflections, questions and next steps to turn insights into action. I have tried a variety of options over the years; do what works for you.

15. Ask insightful questions

During Q&A sessions, ask concise, thoughtful questions that demonstrate curiosity and expertise. Thoughtful questions can make you stand out and lead to post-session conversations. Some of my best relationships came from following up with people during Q&As, and in at least one instance, led to an incredible career opportunity.

16. Attend niche sessions

Breakout and niche sessions often provide intimate, valuable learning experiences. These smaller groups foster more direct interaction and can help you connect with like-minded professionals.

17. Send thoughtful follow-ups

Post-conference, send personalized follow-up messages referencing specific parts of your conversation. This makes your outreach feel genuine and reinforces the connection.

I am a big fan of taking notes as I meet people and add them to my phone (or on their card if need be). When I’m at the top of my game, I do quick follow-up notes the same day. Otherwise, it’s what I use my travel home for.

18. Be a knowledge broker

Share key takeaways with your team or network. Host a post-conference debrief session or create a LinkedIn post that highlights key insights. By doing this, you position yourself as a thought leader.

One of the reasons I love to share insights is that it forces me in some ways to reflect and organize as part of the preparation for content creation.

19. Collaborate in real time

If you meet someone whose expertise complements yours, brainstorm potential collaborations on the spot. Real-time conversations can accelerate partnerships that might otherwise take months to develop.

20. Manage your energy

Know when you’re at your best and plan key activities during those high-energy windows. Use quieter times for reflection and planning to maintain a balanced schedule.

21. Mentor and support

Take time to guide newer attendees. Introduce them to others and share helpful tips. Being a mentor elevates your presence and strengthens your reputation as a leader.

22. Connect with speakers

Speakers often linger after their sessions — seize the chance to ask a follow-up question or express appreciation. Follow them online and send a thoughtful note after the event.

23. Reflect and refocus

Take periodic breaks to process what you’ve learned and reassess your schedule. Reflection helps you avoid overwhelm and ensures you’re absorbing valuable insights.

24. Prioritize follow-up organization

Organize your new contacts into categories such as potential clients, referral partners and collaborators. Update your CRM promptly and set reminders for follow-up actions.

It is helpful if you have a plan going in for how you are going to add your new connections to your address book. I love physical business cards, but I also have embraced using digital cards as a means of facilitating quick exchange of information and exporting into your CRM of choice.

25. Recharge post-event

Schedule downtime after the conference to relax and strategize implementation. Taking time to reflect while ideas are fresh helps you create a focused action plan for applying what you’ve learned.

I often plan to stay a day after so I can plan and absorb in the moment or, if not, upon return home I make time to review notes, think of the key things I will implement and follow up with key new and existing connections post-event.

Conference season is not just about attending events — it’s about amplifying your impact and expanding your expertise. By approaching each conference with intention and a clear strategy, you can turn opportunities into action, connections into collaborations and relationships into referrals.