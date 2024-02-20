Have you heard of the Swedish tradition “fika”? Nikki Beauchamp explores how adopting “fika” on the daily can help nurture colleague and client relationships and create a company culture agents (and clients) want to join.

A deeply valued Swedish tradition called “fika,” which involves taking a break to enjoy coffee and snacks while putting aside work and devices to connect with others, caught my eye earlier this month in a Wall Street Journal article.

“Swedish employees and their managers say the cultural tradition helps drive employee well-being, productivity and innovation by clearing the mind and fostering togetherness,” The WSJ reports.

This ritual, far from being a mere coffee break, is a deliberate pause designed to foster connection and well-being. My thoughts immediately drifted back to my pre-real estate days startup world, reminiscing about the cherished lunch meetings and weekly happy hours that significantly contributed to team bonding.

Let’s explore this concept through the dual lenses of real estate dynamics and corporate culture and extend its application within the office and in nurturing relationships with colleagues from other firms and clients.

Cultivating a welcoming environment for clients and enhancing team collaboration

The pressure to perform in the high-stakes, fast-moving world of real estate and corporate offices can often overshadow the need for genuine connections.

Fika offers a structured yet relaxed opportunity for real estate professionals to step away from their busy schedules, engage in informal conversations, and share insights with colleagues and clients.

This practice breaks down formal barriers, making fostering a culture of openness and collaboration easier. For real estate agents whose success relies heavily on strong personal relationships, incorporating fika into client meetings can add a personal touch and make clients feel valued and understood on a deeper level.

Boosting morale and enhancing client satisfaction

The well-being of employees directly impacts their interactions with clients. By integrating fika — putting the work aside, having coffee, breaking bread — into daily routines, real estate firms can signal to their employees and clients alike that they value well-being and positive relationships.

This attention to creating a supportive and caring environment can lead to increased job satisfaction among employees and enhance client satisfaction, as clients are more likely to feel at ease and confident in their dealings with happy, well-adjusted agents.

Fostering open communication for better client relationships

Fika‘s relaxed setting encourages open dialogue, allowing employees to share feedback and ideas that could lead to improved client services and innovative solutions.

This culture of transparency can extend to client interactions, where agents feel more comfortable sharing insights and clients feel heard and valued. Such open lines of communication are vital for building trust and long-term relationships in the competitive real estate market.

Attracting clients and talent with a strong corporate culture

Today’s clients and top talent are drawn to organizations that offer more than just transactions or job opportunities; they seek environments that prioritize well-being, community and a positive culture.

Adopting a fika-inspired approach can significantly enhance a firm’s appeal and showcase a commitment to creating meaningful connections and a supportive environment. This can be particularly advantageous for real estate firms looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market and attract clients who value a personalized, thoughtful approach to real estate transactions.

Adopting fika within real estate and corporate environments transcends the concept of mere coffee breaks; it represents a strategic approach to building a culture that cherishes connections, well-being and open communication.

By embracing this tradition, real estate professionals can foster a more collaborative and satisfied workforce and enhance their relationships with clients, offering a more personalized and engaging experience.

Fika, therefore, emerges not just as a pause from work but as a fundamental building block for nurturing a vibrant and positive culture that benefits employees, clients and the organization as a whole.

Nikki Beauchamp is an advisor with Sotheby’s International Realty in New York City. Connect with her on LinkedIn.