Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc.was dissolved on Nov. 14, just months after its launch. Roxburgh told “Newsweek” that the decision was made to avoid media attention, but the team plans to relaunch later this year.

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump‘s youngest son, is stepping into the luxury real estate business, following in his father’s footsteps, Quartz reported Tuesday.

The 18-year-old teamed up with his Oxbridge Academy classmate, Cameron Roxburgh, and Carter Fulcher, a partner in the Idaho-based Fulcher Organization, to launch Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. on July 15.

Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. plans to develop high-end properties, including golf courses in Utah, Arizona and Idaho, and to integrate into the Trump Organization. However, the company was dissolved on Nov. 14, just months after its launch.

Roxburgh told Newsweek that the decision to dissolve was made to avoid media attention, but the team plans to relaunch later this year. Speaking to the New York Post, he confirmed they are hoping to restart in the spring.

Barron Trump’s luxury real estate company was incorporated in Wyoming, which is known for business-friendly laws, but its main office is listed at Mar-a Lago, Donald Trump’s estate and private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Just three days before Barron incorporated his real estate company, his older brother, Eric Trump, also incorporated ET Talks LLC, Newsweek reported.

Public details on ET Talks are scarce, but corporate filings reveal the company is registered to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, where Eric lives with his wife, Lara Trump, a former Fox News contributor.

Barron is currently a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Despite staying out of the public eye for much of his father’s presidency, he took on a more visible role in the 2024 election, with Trump advisor Jason Miller crediting him for suggesting key podcast appearances.

“Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold,” Miller told Sky News.

In 1971, Donald Trump took over his own father’s residential real estate company in his mid-twenties, which he renamed the Trump Organization, according to the White House Association. Shortly after, the Trump Organization became involved in a number of ventures, including hotels, resorts, residential and commercial buildings, casinos and golf courses.

