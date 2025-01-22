From selling advertising to entering the competitive world of New York City real estate, find out how Rachel Glazer overcame long odds with hustle and heart.

Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on the game-changing insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ carefully curated sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Rachel Glazer moved to New York to pursue a degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology and, later, worked in the world of advertising. Her passion for real estate translated into buying and selling properties and, eventually, a career in residential sales.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

With no MBA and no connections, Glazer developed an encyclopedic knowledge of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Known for her tough negotiating skills, she has become a luxury agent with clients like Grammy-winning Mumford & Sons musician Ben Lovett and his partner, Molly Howard, co-founder and CEO of the fashion line La Ligne.

Name: Rachel Glazer

Title: Associate real estate broker

Experience: 17 years

Location: New York City

Brokerage name: Compass

Sales volume: Over $1 billion in career sales

Awards: Named to the Hollywood Reporter Top Broker List in 2023 and 2024

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

No deal is complete until the money is in the bank! I had no clue what to expect when I got into the real estate business. Each deal is extremely complex and requires great skill and effort to complete. Even after a contract is signed, several additional steps exist before it closes.

What did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

I grew up in the 1980s, which was a very different time. The real estate agents I knew were housewives trying to make a little money on the side. It sounds crazy now, but I didn’t know that women had careers outside of being teachers, nurses or speech therapists.

When I graduated college, I worked in advertising for a few years. It didn’t take long until it hit me that you had to make a lot of money to live in New York City. I didn’t have an MBA or an inheritance.

Coincidentally, I sold advertising to real estate brokers, many of whom were women without MBAs, and some were making big money. Despite not having many social connections, I decided to try it.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Don’t believe everything you see on TV. This is not a glamorous job, and there is no easy money. You will have to work nights and weekends and be on call if you really want to make it.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

It is important to be realistic. As a buyer, your budget does not matter — nothing is perfect, and there will be trade-offs and concessions. As a seller, the market really will dictate the price. Brokers can’t manipulate the price, and often, early offers are the best.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Get a good assistant. Once you have enough revenue to afford someone, it’s a good investment. If you can’t afford your own assistant, sharing one with another broker often makes sense.

Email Christy Murdock