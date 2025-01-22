Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

After a little over a year in the chair, Mark Willis is stepping down as president and chief executive officer of Keller Williams, executives announced in an internal email to employees on Wednesday.

Willis will be transitioning into the role of chief leadership officer, Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller told the company’s employees and field leaders in an email obtained by Inman.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

“I have nothing but the deepest gratitude and respect for Mark and his decades of leadership within our organization,” Keller wrote. “Teaching and developing leaders has always been Mark’s true passion, and we are excited to have him take the helm of this new position,” Keller added. “When Mark first re-joined our team, he and I talked about this role as Mark’s true calling, and I’m energized that this is finally happening.”

Stacie Herron, Keller Williams’ current chief legal and administrative officer, will also serve as interim chief operating officer as the company searches for its next CEO, according to Keller.

“As part of this transition, we have made adjustments to our task organization to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities and continued alignment with our strategic goals,” Keller said.

Keller outlined the new structure as follows:

Direct reports to Gary Keller, co-founder and executive chairman:

Jason Abrams, Head of Industry and Learning

Cody Gibson, Vice President of KW MAPS Coaching

Jay Papasan, Vice President of Strategic Content

Direct reports to John Keller, vice chairman:

Shawn Cauthen, Vice President of Creative Media Content

Alex Perica, Senior Director of Events

Micheal Balistreri, Interim Director of Marketing

Direct reports to Stacie Herron, chief operating officer, chief legal officer:

Bill Soteroff, President of KWW

Wendi Harrelson, President of KWRI-Owned Regions

John Clidy, Vice President of Growth

Jane Devine, Chief of Staff

Willis is a Keller Williams veteran, starting with 11 years as a team leader in Austin from 1991 to 2002 before being promoted to president and then his first stint as CEO of the company. He stayed in that role for a decade before leaving KW in 2015 to focus on thought leadership and philanthropy through Mark Willis Leadership and the Willis Family Foundation.

Willis is leaving 14 months after his controversial return as Keller Williams CEO. In January 2022, a longtime rivalry between KW and eXp Realty came to boiling point when eXp attempted to recruit Willis and KW in turn filed a lawsuit alleging Willis’ ownership stake in a franchise and two regions gave him access to confidential information that eXp would then be privy to.

After a short-lived legal battle, the companies agreed to settle the case under confidential terms in May 2022. Willis returned to Keller Williams as a strategic consultant in July 2023 and returned as CEO in November 2023.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve twice as CEO of this incredible organization,” Willis said in a statement.

“Now, I am excited to take on a new challenge as I transition to a new role that Gary and I have worked together for some time to create. As Chief Leadership Officer, I will focus on helping our leaders grow and achieve their highest potential.

“We have so much more to do together, and I look forward to being a part of that journey moving forward, confident in the company’s future direction and continued growth.”

Read Keller’s email in its entirety below:

KW Family,

Effective today, Mark Willis is transitioning from serving as CEO and president into the role of Keller Williams’ Chief Leadership Officer. I have nothing but the deepest gratitude and respect for Mark and his decades of leadership within our organization. Teaching and developing leaders has always been Mark’s true passion, and we are excited to have him take the helm of this new position. When Mark first re-joined our team, he and I talked about this role as Mark’s true calling, and I’m energized that this is finally happening.

——————–

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve twice as CEO of this incredible organization. Now, I am excited to take on a new challenge as I transition to a new role that Gary and I have worked together for some time to create. As Chief Leadership Officer, I will focus on helping our leaders grow and achieve their highest potential.

We have so much more to do together, and I look forward to being a part of that journey moving forward, confident in the company’s future direction and continued growth.”

– Mark Willis, Chief Leadership Officer

——————–

As we look to identify our next CEO, we have asked Stacie Herron, our current Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, to serve as interim Chief Operating Officer. I am confident she will excel in this expanded role. John Keller, in his role as Vice Chairman, will continue to oversee the leadership team. I look forward to working closely with Stacie, John, and the rest of the leadership team as we lead the company through this transition and drive the future of our business.

As part of this transition, we have made adjustments to our task organization to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities and continued alignment with our strategic goals. The new structure follows:

Thank you for your trust as we navigate this exciting new chapter. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and ensure a bright future for our market center owners, agents, and the communities we serve.

Please join me in expressing gratitude to Mark for his outstanding leadership and welcoming Stacie into her new role.

Onward…

Gary Keller

Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

Keller Williams Realty

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter