Industry changes stemming from the National Association of Realtors’ antitrust settlement have made listing appointments easier, among other perks, real estate leaders told Inman.

Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ carefully curated sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to seize new opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

For much of 2024, the mood in real estate was tinged with panic.

Months before the year began, the National Association of Realtors and major franchisors lost a jury trial over antitrust allegations, raising unanswered questions about what would happen next.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

Ensuing settlements from NAR and major companies offered some clarity, but even then, the only certainty seemed to be uncertainty. One of America’s most essential industries, housing, was suspended in limbo.

The chaos has since waned somewhat, but with 2025 just weeks old, Inman reached out to a group of brokers at medium and smaller companies to find out what they’re seeing. And those brokers shared something unexpected: Though few may be thrilled that the commission lawsuits happened in the first place, at least a few leaders are beginning to see positives in the emerging landscape.

To be clear, no one was knocking on the proverbial door to sing praises about antitrust litigation. But when Inman reached out, every broker mentioned at least some silver linings. It was a surprising finding given how much frustration existed in real estate in 2024, and it hints at the industry’s adaptability.

The upsides of the new normal

Brokers mentioned a few developments of the post-settlement landscape that, from their vantage points, are positive. And the most basic of them is that consumers are still using agents.

“There is still a clear desire and a need in a particularly challenging market for a really skilled, hands-on broker,” Anne Jones, the broker-owner of Windermere Abode, told Inman.

Jones said that some consumers have gravitated to flat-fee or lower-cost models. Her company is based in Tacoma, Washington, and has seen Redfin make inroads, as an example. But Tacoma is also more affordable than nearby Seattle and, therefore, has been a destination for first-time buyers.

Other consumers searching the area’s housing stock might have lower credit scores or face additional unique factors that, in Jones’ words, lead to transactions “requiring a greater level of expertise.” And the result is that the agent model has not fallen by the wayside.

Courtney Poulos, founder and CEO of Acme Real Estate, is seeing something similar on her home turf in Los Angeles.

“At first we were scared that people would think they could just go in with no buyer agent,” she told Inman. “But most consumers are smart enough to know they need some kind of guidance and representation through this expensive purchase.”

Poulos also hasn’t seen significant pushback when trying to get buyers to sign representation agreements, though her company had already been using such agreements before the settlement. And none of Acme’s sellers have refused to pay compensation to buyers’ agents.

Asked about the broader landscape in her market, Poulos said that some buyers’ agents are even negotiating higher compensation than they might have earned in the pre-settlement world.

“One of the positive side effects of this is that our agents aren’t working for free,” she added. “They’re guaranteed to know what it is they’re going to be earning from their work.”

Tiffany McQuaid, president and broker of McQuaid and Company, also mentioned a number of positive developments — to the point that she described the shift in recent months as “fascinating” and “exhilarating in a way.”

For one thing, experienced sellers in the past might have braced themselves to pay 5 percent or 6 percent commissions. However, at McQuaid’s company — which is based in Naples, Florida — her agents have adopted the practice of simply asking sellers if they’re open to offering some sort of compensation, but not attaching a number to the offering.

“That becomes a yes or no answer,” McQuaid explained. “But we’re leaving it at that and not asking for a percentage.”

This leaves buyers’ agent commissions in the hands of the buyers, meaning offers can include requests for as much or as little money as they want. It’s a more open-ended approach than commonly existed in the past, but McQuaid said it has been a hit.

“Typically everybody is saying yes,” she told Inman. “But you’re not negotiating that percentage right then. So they’re stepping into it super elated.”

John V. Russell, broker and cofounder of Mainframe Real Estate, has taken a similar approach, telling Inman that his agents are letting buyers ask for compensation rather than racing to offer it from the get-go. He explained that this “doesn’t mean that when an offer comes in, [sellers] aren’t offering” commissions. Instead, what it does is give his clients greater negotiating power.

“I feel like for the most part, we haven’t seen any major shifts,” Russell said. “But I feel like it is benefiting the sellers because they are able to negotiate a little bit more than they were before.”

Russell also said one of the silver linings of 2024’s commission upheaval is that more buyers’ agents are getting representation agreements signed with their clients. Such agreements are now mandated by the new NAR rules. Russell said agents should have been using them before the rules debuted, but that wasn’t always happening in practice.

“Agents as a whole didn’t get those signed because there was a lot of trust going into this buyer side relationship,” he said. “I feel like this is good as a whole because agents should get buyer-broker agreements signed. I think it’s a good thing.”

Data backs up the brokers

Inman Intel survey data suggests these brokers are not alone. For instance, polling from November showed that while more and more consumers are attempting negotiations when it comes to agent compensation, only a minority are actually settling on below-market rates.

Additionally, just 7 percent of respondents to the November survey indicated they had seen commissions fall significantly since NAR’s settlement-prompted rules went into effect in August. Another 31 percent reported that commissions have fallen slightly.

However, and significantly, 40 percent of survey respondents had seen no change to commissions, and 7 percent indicated commissions actually went up — findings in line with Poulos’ observations in Los Angeles.

Mauricio Umansky, founder of The Agency, also made a similar observation about commissions rising when he spoke to Inman in November.

To be clear, not every agent’s pay is rising in the post-settlement world. The Intel data specifically suggests that the gap between the most and least skilled agents is widening. But the fact remains that there’s evidence of talented agents earning more in the settlement environment.

Friction still exists

None of this means, however, that friction doesn’t still exist.

McQuaid, for example, said some buyers’ agents at other companies have occasionally called her people to ask what a particular seller is offering in commission. But McQuaid’s has specifically moved away from suggesting a specific number or percentage, and that has apparently angered some less experienced agents.

“There are a number of irate agents that call if you don’t give them a percentage that the seller is offering,” McQuaid said. “It’s become a big issue.”

McQuaid said that some such agents have suggested they won’t show homes without getting a specific number — a behavior McQuaid condemned.

“That shouldn’t even be a question or a statement,” she said.

Nevertheless, while the brokers who spoke to Inman described significant preparation to get ready for the post-settlement world, not every agent in the industry has had the benefit of such instruction. The result, brokers tended to agree, is that varying levels of professionalism represent a lingering friction point in some markets.

Another complaint brokers mentioned is that in some cases there’s simply more work to do now. Carl Medford, CEO of the Medford Real Estate Team — a Keller Williams team based in California’s Bay Area — told Inman for example that the new rules have effectively doubled the amount of paperwork he has to do.

“That is just ridiculous,” he said. “It’s stupid.”

Other complaints brokers mentioned to Inman include that commission litigation is still dragging on. Several also mentioned the fact that many agents do very few transactions per year and that such agents might wash out of the industry. This latter point didn’t exactly come up as a complaint — the brokers who spoke to Inman universally said their own agents are skilled enough to make it through the changes — but it does suggest that there are many industry members facing new stressors.

Still, the conversations Inman had with brokers tended to be notably positive. Medford, for example, had a complaint or two. But overall, he was upbeat in a way that captured every conversation Inman had for this story.

For example, Medford has also moved away from having sellers’ agents identify a specific percentage or number that they’ll offer buyers’ agents. And the result is that the changes, chaos and upheaval of the past year are starting to look like it came with a silver lining.

“In some ways,” Medford said, “this has made listing a property much easier for us because we don’t have to have those conversations about buyer agents and paying buyer compensation.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II