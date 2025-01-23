While some stumble into their brand organically, panelists at Inman Connect New York Wednesday emphasized that successful branding is a strategic process that requires authenticity and consistency.

Creating a personal brand — whether as the next “Mom Boss NYC” or someone with an “international perspective on real estate reach” — can feel overwhelming without clear direction.

While some stumble into their brand organically, panelists at Inman Connect New York Wednesday emphasized that successful branding is a strategic process that requires authenticity and consistency.

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty broker Roh Habibi, Serhant Commercial Managing Director Bernadette Brennan and Douglas Elliman Managing Director Frances Katzen shared how they built their brands over time by carefully assembling the puzzle pieces that define their professional identities.

“If you’re a new agent, you first have to decide what is authentic,” Katzen told the room full of real estate professionals. “Who are you in the business? What do you want to be seen as? How would you like to see yourself as the empowered person that you want to be?”

During the panel discussion, “The Agent as a Brand: How to Empower Your Individual Identity,” Habibi reflected on how his brand has evolved.

“You’re consistently evolving, so the idea of the type of brand I wanted to build 14 years ago is very different than what I’m doing today,” he admitted.

He encouraged agents to adopt an “act as if” mentality, meaning they should present themselves as the professionals they aspire to be even before fully reaching that level.

“I started doing deals at $385,000. That brand is very different than the $30 million homes that I’m selling now. You know that concept — “act as if” I’m now selling $5 million homes even though I’m not quite there.”

While Habibi had a vision from the start, Brennan admitted that her brand, “Mom Boss NYC,” happened by accident.

After evaluating her social media, she realized she had only 50 followers and three likes. “I’m a mom. I also didn’t want people to think I was just changing diapers or cooking all day,” she said. “I wanted them to know I was a boss. I just decided to try, ‘Mom Boss,’ and I’m from New York, so ‘Mom Boss NYC.'”

Now, wherever she goes, people recognize her brand. “I don’t even know your name, but you’re that boss. You’re the ‘Mom boss,'” people say.

Katzen, on the other hand, built her brand with clear intent. Drawing inspiration from all of the top brokers, she wanted to establish credibility immediately.

“I didn’t want to be the ‘Rookie of the Year.’ I tried to build it up as if I’d been doing it forever,” she explained.

Her strategy involved leveraging international connections. By featuring her friends’ international listings in Australia, Europe and beyond on her website, she positioned herself as the “international perspective on real estate reach,” with a sleek brand.

When moderator Nikki Miller asked the panelists how new agents can start building their brands, Habibi’s advice was straightforward. “Just start,” he told the audience.

Of course, there are quite a few steps to follow. Consistency is key, Habibi emphasized. He suggested agents create local content to establish a strong association with their market.

“You go around town, you’re at your favorite coffee spot and make a quick 92-second video talking about why you love this coffee shop,” he explained. “All of a sudden people are going to like it, people are going to share it, people are even going to visit that space that you talked about.”

Brennan recommended taking inventory of personal and professional goals and blending them.

“Start with one or two platforms, and you just own that platform, and then you balance whatever you’re looking to do for us,” she advised. “Mostly it’s real estate, and then something else. So for me, it’s the kids. Here we are baking, and then it’s like, buy this building.”

She also emphasized authenticity. “If you do pottery, if you’re a dancer, if you are into sports, lean into what you’re doing, rather than trying to make yourself start something totally fresh because that’s not going to be authentic,” she said.

For Katzen, branding starts with visual identity.

“Some people like certain colors. Some people like certain looks,” she said. Katzen finds beauty in architectural components and highlights staircases in particular. “People send them in and make a comment. Now we take them and post them, and I think that speaks to the consistency of time.”

“Be patient when you’re trying to build this thing, and really be graceful with the type of change that you’re going to do over time within your career,” Habibi said, reinforcing the importance of patience in branding and career growth. “Think about who you ideally want to be and what career you’re trying to build in the future as far out as you possibly could see, and immediately begin doing that.”

