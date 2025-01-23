Recruiting and retaining agents is all about finding the people who are already the right fit for your culture and business model, brokers at Connect NYC say.

For real estate brokerages, recruiting and retaining agents is often more about finding the people who are already the right fit for your culture and business model than trying to persuade them that yours is the best.

That was the perspective at Inman Connect New York from brokerage leaders at three companies that employ different business models and serve different market segments.

“I think it’s very old school to think that a broker is going to make a phone call to an agent they’re trying to recruit and then have a conversation, and then that agent is going to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to come over to your brokerage,'” said eXp Realty CMO Wendy Forsythe. “Like that is just not how the world works, right?”

Rather than having surface-level conversations about websites or customer relationship management tools, “we’re having a much more strategic conversation with people about ‘Where do you want your business to go?'” Forsythe said. “What kind of lifestyle do you want your business to be able to provide for you and your family?”

For Stefani Berkin, president of R New York, her company’s business model and culture are the attraction — for the right agent.

Berkin’s philosophy is that “the agent is doing all of the work, and the agent should be keeping all of the commission.”

Agents pay a monthly fee, and there’s “a tiny transaction fee for each deal you do. So we are having agents pour into our company.”

But Berkin is looking for agents who have “a few years [of experience] under their belt — the clients are coming from their own network. They’re doing all of the work, the negotiating, the showing.”

There’s a saying in life, “You want to be the first love, the second wife and the third broker,” Berkin said. “That also works with companies, right? I’m not the agent’s first company.”

Ivan Sher’s firm, IS Luxury, is a boutique, ultra high-end luxury brokerage in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, California, that collects higher commission splits — and has no trouble recruiting and retaining agents.

“My business model is the opposite of these two wonderful people sitting next to me, and it works,” Sher said. “I have a very heavy — a big difference in the splits in comparison to some of the newer brokerages.”

What allows Sher to charge higher splits is “the culture and the brand that my partner created many years ago, before she passed, and that I picked up and grew,” he said. “Basically, what we do is we cater to all the needs of our agents. We spend millions of dollars a year making sure that our agents have the teaching, the training, the support, the marketing, the PR, the brand — they have everything that they need to elevate their business.”

But IS Luxury is only looking for agents who are already successful.

“We don’t take people that are failing or people that are trying to look for other options in life or part-timers,” Sher said. “That’s not our business model. We take people because we help them evolve their business from whatever they’re doing on their own — whether it’s $20 million, $50 million, $100 million — and help them evolve.”

Berkin said she’s looking for enthusiasm, hard work and creativity — “people who are thinking outside of the box. But more than anything, there needs to be integrity.”

Berkin sees real estate as “a very holistic industry and business to be in. It’s not just about the money that you make or you bring home. It’s also your lifestyle and your business plan and how you’re feeling that day — because as agents, we need to be absorbing our clients’ emotions so that they’re able to make the most unemotional decision, the best investment.”

Forsythe also sees recruiting and retention as being more about just money.

“I think there’s a shift in mindset that has been underway for quite some time, but I don’t personally use the word recruiting,” Forsythe said. “I think most folks on our team don’t think of recruiting. We think of it as attraction, right? Like, are we attracting like-minded individuals to the business that share common goals, common aspirations?”

