Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the Adult Survivors Act supersedes the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law in her case, meaning Parker will have until Feb. 14 to amend the lawsuit.

Turn up the volume on your real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

One of the sexual assault lawsuits initially brought against luxury brokers Tal and Oren Alexander last June has been dismissed on grounds it was not filed within the appropriate time frame to qualify for a New York law that allows survivors of sexual assault to sue their alleged attackers.

Typically, the statute of limitations for filing a claim of sexual assault and gender-based violence in New York is seven years, which means alleged victim Angelica Parker would have needed to file her claim in 2019. But in recent years, New York State and New York City created two extensions to allow alleged victims to file claims that exceed that window.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

Parker filed her claim under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law (VGMVPL), which would allow her to file by March 2025. However, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan said the state’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA) superseded the New York City extension, which would have required her to file her lawsuit by the end of 2023.

The lawsuit was filed against Tal, Oren and Alon, and claims against all three have been dismissed. In the case of Tal, the claims against him have been dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Parker can still file an amended complaint against him. Her deadline to do so is Feb. 14, 2025.

Parker, who has also gone by the name Angelica Cecora, alleged in her complaint that in the fall of 2012, Oren and Alon brought Parker and her friend to their Manhattan apartment where, unbeknownst to the women, Tal was waiting. Parker says that the brothers gave the women ecstasy without their knowledge, after which Parker’s friend, starting to feel uncomfortable, left the apartment. Tal and Alon then sexually assaulted and raped Parker as Oren looked on, the complaint alleges.

This was the third such lawsuit to be made public against the Alexanders in June, and the first to name Tal as an assailant. The first two lawsuits alleging the brothers of rape and sexual assault were filed by Rebecca Mandel and Kate Whiteman, The Real Deal reported.

The brothers have denied all sexual assault and rape claims against them.

Despite this modest reprieve from their legal woes, the Alexanders remain in federal custody on sex trafficking charges and were denied bail earlier this month. They have also claimed that the encounters that landed them with the federal sex trafficking charges were consensual. They are currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and alleged United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione are also being held, and are awaiting a trial date.

Last week another woman going by the initials “E.S.” filed a lawsuit against Tal and Oren Alexander in Miami, alleging she was assaulted by Tal with Oren’s assistance in 2021 after luring her to tour Oren’s former waterfront property in Miami Beach.

Tal and Oren’s former brokerage partner Side is also suing the brothers for allegedly defaulting on a $4.6 million loan, a charge the brothers also deny.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson