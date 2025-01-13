The incriminating evidence gives new weight to the dozens of allegations Tal and his brothers, Oren and Alon, have received in the last several months claiming that they serially raped and sexually assaulted women.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Federal prosecutors have found a hard drive with explicit videos on it following a search of Tal Alexander’s luxury Manhattan apartment, according to a letter sent to Judge Valerie Caproni.

The incriminating evidence gives new weight to the dozens of allegations Tal and his brothers, Oren and Alon, have received in the last several months claiming that they raped and sexually assaulted victims in New York and Miami since at least 2010. In December, another lawsuit was filed in Colorado, alleging Oren and Alon raped a minor while in Aspen in 2017.

The letter, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, states that after searching Tal’s apartment the day of the brothers’ arrest on Dec. 11 on sex trafficking charges, multiple photographs and videos were seized by law enforcement “depicting at least Oren, Alon, and several third parties recording or photographing themselves with women in states of intoxication and undress.”

The letter goes on to explain that in some of the videos, one of the brothers and another unnamed man “physically manipulated the women’s bodies” in order to have intercourse with them, despite the fact that it was clear that the women “did not actively participate” or “turned away.”

In several of the videos, women who are lucid are shown on tape realizing that they are being recorded, after which they become visibly upset and try to hide from cameras.

Prosecutors argued that “this evidence underscores the depraved nature of the defendants’ conduct and the immense danger they present.”

Tal, Oren and Alon are set to appear in court in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in a new bid for a combined bail proposal. Tal and Alon’s individual bail proposals were denied in Florida. Oren did not make his bail hearing due to a clerical mixup with paperwork being filed to send him to New York before he could attend his court date in Florida.

Tal’s apartment is a rental unit at supertall 432 Park Avenue. At one point, he shared the apartment with Oren and the hard drive was reportedly found in a closet that included items that belonged to Oren. Tal now shares the apartment with his wife, Arielle Kogut.

Oren and Alon have been charged with sexual battery in Florida, in addition to the federal sex trafficking charges they face in New York.

All three brothers have denied the allegations against them.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson