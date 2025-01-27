Joe Rand of Howard Hanna | Rand Realty and Sean Roberts, CEO of Villa, advocated for the acceptance of smaller homes built off-site as a solution to the inventory crisis.

Unlike Clear Cooperation and buyer agency agreements, there was no debating the state of the country’s housing market during the last morning of Inman Connect New York.

Joe Rand, chief creative officer of Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, and Sean Roberts, CEO of Villa, an off-site home construction company, blistered the audience with tough takes on NIMBYism, the lack of regard for affordability, and how zoning and land use standards hold back millions of Americans from owning homes.

Rand’s frustration was palpable, his voice rising like a Greatest Generation father talking about The Way Things Used To Be. Advocating for smaller, more affordable homes isn’t easy in front of a room full of commission-hungry agents frustrated by a stubborn market. Rand didn’t care; he got into it before he was completely seated.

“We have an inventory problem, and we don’t need to get into where it came from or how bad it is. We all know it’s bad, and there’s many reasons that started it,” he said. “What I want to get into is what are some the solutions, what are some of the challenges we need to overcome.”

Villa builds homes in a factory and moves them to a building site to be installed. It performs site analysis, handles local regulations and provides custom floor plan configurations. Most of its homes are 1,200 square feet or less and serve as accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Villa is California’s largest supplier in the space, its website states, but it doesn’t run its own factories; it partners with them.

“Our whole thing is using modern, off-site construction to build a more affordably priced home in places where they really need to be,” he said.

Rand is confident that ADUs are one part of the solution, but the adoption challenge is multi-pronged.

“There are three big challenges to fixing the problem; one is financial, one is financial and one is regulatory,” he said.

The pair agreed that the stigmas holding back local acceptance of smaller pre-fab homes and the subsequent communities they could create are unwarranted and antiquated, especially given the inventory-starved state of the market. Everyone is standing in a circle pointing fingers.

“How off-site construction has evolved and the type of products it can build has improved massively in recent years,” Roberts said. “In California, our typical ADU runs about $350,000 to $400,000 fully loaded, and oftentimes, we’re putting it behind a primary residence that’s somewhere between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. It works in those applications and looks fantastic.”

Rand said there’s an argument for building homes inside, out of the elements. Everyone can work on it everyday and there’s no need to stop when it rains. On top of that, it can be done at scale.

“We need big numbers of houses to be built,” said Rand, who in 2023 ran successfully for Mayor in the Town of Nyack, New York, where he pushes for smarter land use and for his town to “be more enlightened about housing.”

Regulatory restrictions on apartment sizes and building code systems actively deter the growth of modular home adoption.

“The building code conformity across the country is a big theme going forward, and land use reform is another one, too,” said Roberts. “What do you build and where do you build it are the two things we run into from a regulatory perspective.”

Roberts is thankful for California’s leadership in ADU construction, through its array of tax incentives and reformed land use codes to allow for what Roberts calls, “gentle density.” Villa also operates in Colorado.

“That has to happen,” Rand said about land use codes and zoning reform. “It does not mean that if you relax single-family zoning to allow for multifamily homes, that’s not a mandate that they can only build multifamily; it’s allowing people the highest and best use of their property.”

“If you’re a Realtor, you can’t be a NIMBY; you can’t fight construction reflexively because we absolutely need more housing in this country,” Rand said. “We have so little inventory that it’s artificially pushing prices up.”

Roberts said that the availability of starter homes, defined as homes of fewer than 1,800 square feet, for younger but able buyers has dropped dramatically in the last quarter century.

“As a result, there are younger Americans not buying homes and building equity and going to trade up homes over time,” he said.

Another stigma, Rand said, is the very concept of an affordable home. He said people view the term as bureaucratic, a representation of too much government.

“When I think of affordable housing I think of it two ways: affordable with a capital A, which involves rent subsidies, government subsidies for construction,” Rand said. “But affordable with a lower case A is just housing that people can buy when they only want to spend $300,000 [or] $400,000.”

The issue won’t be solved by subsidizing demand, according to Roberts. It’s a supply-side problem. And that gets solved with land use reform and building homes more efficiently with off-site construction.

“We can build homes far faster, about two to four times faster, than onsite, and we often find we’re about 15 [percent] to 25 percent cheaper on vertical costs,” he said.

According to the National Association of Realtors’ latest homes report, America sold about four million homes in 2024, about the same number of homes sold in 2010, during the Great Recession.

“Now, the economy is fine, the demand is there, but the reason we only sold four million homes last year is because that’s all the homes we had,” Rand said. “If we had more homes, we would have sold more homes.”

