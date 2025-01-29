Canopy MLS said it will be implementing the AI assistant to “provide subscribers with quick and easy access to critical information anytime, anywhere.” It partnered with Voiceflip to create the assistant.

A multiple listing service in Charlotte, North Carolina, has created and launched an artificial intelligence support tool called Ardi through a partnership with technology company Voiceflip.

In a Jan. 28 statement, Canopy MLS said it will be implementing the AI assistant to “provide subscribers with quick and easy access to critical information anytime, anywhere.”

Ardi’s intent will be to offer fast, always-on service and support to members, reducing the delays common to email-based support and even the most efficient human support teams. The assistant will learn as it goes, meaning it will become ever more proficient in what it can answer and predict what else is needed for each subsequent support request.

“We’re excited to bring Ardi to Canopy MLS to better support our subscribers,” says Steve Byrd, Canopy MLS’s CTO and vice president. “This AI-powered assistant will make it easier for subscribers to get quick answers to their questions anytime, including after hours. Additionally, Ardi improves access to information and extends support beyond traditional office hours. Our goal is always to help our subscribers save time and focus on what matters most — serving their clients.”

Users will be able to interact with Ardi via SMS, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and through other digital channels and requests and responses can be delivered in 25 languages.

Voiceflip partners with real estate organizations to deliver Flip, a white-label optional AI support system. It can be implemented to handle tech support and basic service, or used in more sophisticated ways, such as assisting in natural language home search, providing lead scoring and persona analysis, data visualizations, CRM integrations and other advanced applications of AI and machine learning.

“At Voiceflip, our team is a unique blend of real estate veterans, AI PhDs, data scientists, and accessibility advocates, all united by a common goal: to make real estate data effortlessly accessible to everyone. We’ve crafted FLIP, a tool that epitomizes our commitment to breaking down barriers in real estate search and interaction,” Voiceflip’s website states.

Artificial intelligence has been moving quickly into the industry’s MLSs, primarily in the form of computer vision-based image reading. Barcelona-based Restb.ai has been driving a great deal of adoption, allowing organizations to populate databases by uploading pictures.

For example, in its agreement with MLS PIN, Restb.ai’s advanced image tagging identifies and labels of a listing’s interior and exterior features, room types and styles, among other characteristics. The intent is that when applied across the MLS membership base, the organization saves thousands of hours between the listing agreement and the property’s arrival to the open market.

ListAssist, an AI company out of Australia, is another MLS provider offering computer vision and large language model products, assisting in compliance monitoring, listing data population, marketing, consumer search and other relevant member needs.

