New York City real estate specialist and broker Jacob Wood has left Douglas Elliman for Coldwell Banker Warburg, the firm has informed Inman.

Wood has worked as a licensed broker in New York for the past 10 years and has spent about the last 7.5 of those years with Douglas Elliman. Prior to his affiliation with Elliman, Wood had stints at Corcoran Group and Town Residential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob Wood to Coldwell Banker Warburg,” Kevelyn Guzman, regional vice president at Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement. “As an experienced broker with a solid book of business and a proven track record, Jacob’s dedication to his clients and expertise in the market make him an exceptional addition to our talented, driven team. We look forward to supporting his continued success here at CBW.”

Over the course of his decade-long career, Wood has closed 95 transactions adding up to more than $83 million in sales.

A representative from Douglas Elliman said, “We wish him all the best,” of Wood’s move.

Wood has become known over the years for his work ethic and marketing chops, which span an innovative use of social media and custom websites and beyond to ensure maximum exposure of his clients’ properties.

“I came to CBW to take advantage of their outstanding agent and client services,” Wood said in a statement. “Their leadership team has fostered a culture where agents are supported up and down the organization, with every professional in every department wholly accessible and committed to agent success. The firm is poised for significant growth, especially in Brooklyn, and I’m chomping at the bit to be a big part of it.”

Wood will be based out of Coldwell Banker Warburg’s new office in Dumbo, which launched at the end of December.

