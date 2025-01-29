New York City real estate specialist and broker Jacob Wood has left Douglas Elliman for Coldwell Banker Warburg, the firm has informed Inman.

Turn up the volume on your real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

New York City real estate specialist and broker Jacob Wood has left Douglas Elliman for Coldwell Banker Warburg, the firm has informed Inman.

Kevelyn Guzman | Coldwell Banker Warburg

Wood has worked as a licensed broker in New York for the past 10 years and has spent about the last 7.5 of those years with Douglas Elliman. Prior to his affiliation with Elliman, Wood had stints at Corcoran Group and Town Residential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob Wood to Coldwell Banker Warburg,” Kevelyn Guzman, regional vice president at Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement. “As an experienced broker with a solid book of business and a proven track record, Jacob’s dedication to his clients and expertise in the market make him an exceptional addition to our talented, driven team. We look forward to supporting his continued success here at CBW.”

Over the course of his decade-long career, Wood has closed 95 transactions adding up to more than $83 million in sales.

A representative from Douglas Elliman said, “We wish him all the best,” of Wood’s move.

Jacob Wood | Coldwell Banker Warburg

Wood has become known over the years for his work ethic and marketing chops, which span an innovative use of social media and custom websites and beyond to ensure maximum exposure of his clients’ properties.

“I came to CBW to take advantage of their outstanding agent and client services,” Wood said in a statement. “Their leadership team has fostered a culture where agents are supported up and down the organization, with every professional in every department wholly accessible and committed to agent success. The firm is poised for significant growth, especially in Brooklyn, and I’m chomping at the bit to be a big part of it.”

Wood will be based out of Coldwell Banker Warburg’s new office in Dumbo, which launched at the end of December.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×