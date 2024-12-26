The firm’s Dumbo outpost will feature a separate creative space for agents and brokers that will allow them access to resources for media production and personal branding.

New York City based brokerage Coldwell Banker Warburg has expanded its footprint with a new office in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, the firm announced on Thursday.

The office is located within a Two Trees Management co-working space, which has an industrial, open-concept design, the brokerage said. The firm will have its own dedicated loft area with desks, a pantry and other amenities, all within the larger co-working space.

“As we continue to grow, it’s clear that we need to expand our existing footprint in Brooklyn to help our agents meet the demands of its fast-paced market,” Kevelyn Guzman, regional vice president at Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement.

“Brooklyn isn’t just a borough; it’s a lifestyle, a vibe, and we’re here to bring our experience and network to this amazing community at exactly the right time. We’re ready to continue to serve Brooklyn’s unique needs with the same expertise and personalized touch that define our work in Manhattan. With this office as our home base, we look forward to forging new relationships, serving our clients, and expanding our role in building Brooklyn’s ongoing story.”

The new office will act as a satellite to the firm’s hub in Manhattan, Coldwell Banker Warburg said, with a designated team to support operations and growth strategy. The Dumbo location will also feature a separate creative space for agents and brokers that will allow them access to resources for media production and personal branding.

“Agents and their clients are consistently choosing Coldwell Banker to leverage our strong support, service and resonance in the market, and the Brooklyn market is no exception,” said President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty Kamini Lane. “We congratulate Coldwell Banker Warburg on this incredible milestone in one of the most exciting markets in the country, and wish them well as they continue to uncover new opportunities for growth and success in Brooklyn and beyond.”

Coldwell Banker Warburg’s new Dumbo office is located at 45 Main Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201.

