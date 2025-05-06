HomeQuest Realty has returned to Keller Williams after seven years away from the Texas-based franchisor. The firm, which closed $91.9 million in 2024 sales volume, will now operate as Curtis Realty Group.

Fayetteville-based Keller Williams Market Pro Realty has expanded its ranks with the addition of a $91 million indie brokerage, HomeQuest Realty.

HomeQuest, which will now operate as Curtis Realty Group, has 29 team members who serve homebuyers and homesellers throughout Northwest Arkansas. The team closed 277 transactions worth $88.5 million in 2023 and ramped up its production in 2024, closing the year with 295 transactions worth $91.9 million.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Curtis Realty Group to our Keller Williams family,” Operating Principal of Keller Williams Market Pro Realty Mike Duley said in a written statement. “Their remarkable results, passion for client success, and dedication to helping people find the right properties align with our values of God, Family, and Business.”

“With the power of Keller Williams’ systems, talent, and support behind them, there’s no limit to what Curtis Realty Group will achieve,” Duley added. “This move not only strengthens our leadership in the market, but also deepens our commitment to agent empowerment, client success, and innovation-driven growth.”

Brian Curtis | Credit: Curtis Realty Group

Curtis Realty Group founder Brian Curtis founded HomeQuest in 2005, focusing on serving first-time homebuyers in the region. In 2013, Curtis joined the company that would become Keller Williams Market Pro Realty and transformed HomeQuest into Curtis Realty Group.

During its first stint with Keller Williams, Curtis Realty Group became one of the top-performing KW teams in Northwest Arkansas, leading Curtis to go independent once again in 2018 under the HomeQuest name.

Curtis said returning to Keller Williams will buoy his team’s “ability to serve our clients at the highest level.”

“Our team is focused on delivering exceptional customer service, a refined sales process, and in-depth market expertise,” he said. “We’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, ensuring their comfort, and securing top value for their home sales.”

“Keller Williams Market Pro Realty is known regionally for its world-class agent training, powerful technology platform, and unmatched culture,” he added.

Keller Williams has been on a recruiting roll over the past month, with the Texas-based franchisor adding multimillion-dollar teams in Virginia and Illinois.

