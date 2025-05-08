A recession doesn’t have to wreck your business bottom line, coach Darryl Davis writes, but ignoring the warning signs can set you up for financial disaster.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

Let’s get one thing straight: A recession doesn’t have to wreck your real estate business. But ignoring the warning signs? That’ll do it every time.

Agents who thrive during economic shifts don’t wait for calm — they build clarity, confidence and consistency into their daily business before the storm hits.

Here’s how to do just that — seven ways to prepare, perform and prosper when the market tightens.

1. Lead with service, not sales

In uncertain times, clients want a guide — not a pitch. Check in. Ask questions. Be a resource. That “How’s the family?” call today becomes tomorrow’s listing lead. Focus on delivering value without expecting an immediate return.

Teachable moment: People remember how you made them feel — especially when things feel shaky. The agent who listens wins.

2. Get clear on your value (and how to explain it)

Your “professional fee” isn’t just a number — it’s a reflection of your value. Can you explain, without flinching, exactly what you bring to the table?

Teachable moment: Confidence is contagious. The more clearly you can explain your worth, the less you’ll need to defend it.

3. Streamline like a CEO

Now’s the time to cut the fluff and double down on what works. Audit your budget, trim subscriptions and upgrade your CRM. Spend less time reacting and more time executing.

Teachable moment: An innovative business doesn’t spend more during slow seasons — it spends smarter.

4. Stop chasing everyone. Start farming like a pro

Recession markets demand deeper, not wider. Instead of chasing the whole ZIP code, target your warmest leads — your past clients, sphere and farm.

Teachable moment: A strong database beats a cold call list any day, especially when wallets tighten and trust matters most.

5. Stay loud when others go quiet

Most agents pull back when the market slows. Don’t. Stay visible. Post-market updates. Host workshops. Send newsletters. Keep showing up.

Teachable moment: When you disappear, so does your credibility. Visibility builds trust — even when clients aren’t ready to buy or sell yet.

6. Become the local economist of choice

National headlines won’t help your clients decide. Local data will. Know your town like the back of your hand—inventory, days on market, trends — and share it often.

Teachable moment: In a market full of noise, the agent with clarity becomes the voice of reason.

7. Sharpen your skills — before you’re desperate for them

Waiting until things get really tough to learn objection handling or lead gen? Rookie move. Hone those muscles now — scripts, time blocking, marketing, negotiation.

Teachable moment: You don’t rise to the occasion — you fall to the level of your training. Raise your level. Then, keep raising it.

You don’t need to brace for impact — you need to build for it. The agents who start now will not only weather what’s coming, they’ll grow from it.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.