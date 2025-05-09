Anyone deftly bridges consumer experience gap: Tech Review

Anyone is a digital homebuying and selling solution for agents and consumers looking to improve the traditional sales experience.

What you should know

Anyone is an end-to-end digital homebuying and selling experience. It starts at agent selection and home search or listing agreement and flows through to closing coordination. It ends for now before deed recording.

The light, fast user experience is based on full transparency for all stakeholders and driven by the idea that the consumer is still not best served by what exists now. Software features reflect current industry trends such as buyer agent commission format and negotiation, eliminating the “dead time” that occurs when a deal crashes before closing and even the Clear Cooperation politics impacting what properties can be viewed.

Few television critics argue about the greatness that was the “Friday Night Lights” series. One particular storyline followed an ex-quarterback turned aspiring artist’s assigned internship with a reclusive local scrapyard sculptor. In a moment of desperate self-doubt, the student asked the reticent artist why he chose him, only to watch his hopeful mentor tear apart a completed work and show a small corner of it, “This, this is why I chose you.” Or something to that effect.

This comparison doesn’t completely fit with what I see in Anyone because there is actually a lot to like, but it’s to demonstrate that what stood out to me in our demo was the little things tucked into its deal workflow that make it one of my favorite business productivity solutions of 2025.

During Anyone’s agent selection workflow, which encourages consumers to find an agent based on regional market performance data, not who their dad knows, it asks individuals to “Choose a Package.” This is where they will select if they need buyer or seller representation, and it lists what the agent provides in a bulleted list, a clean, clear services breakdown that the agent can edit upon onboarding.

This feature challenges the agent to succinctly detail what they’re good at directly for the public to digest. It also helps the agent justify what they provide in exchange for their compensation model.

On that note, Anyone makes compensation agreements very clear. Buyer agents can offer to charge a fixed price or be paid via traditional commission. The content card surfaces as part of the relationship onboarding via agreement in the Communications dashboard.

I really like that this still very controversial industry issue is so smartly made a seamless part of the business process. It normalizes the discussion. Savvy agents can use this to test which payment models resonate with their leads or exclusively offer one depending on deal conditions. The consumer has to view and confirm the agreement, and it’s then made part of the paperwork sent to the listing agent.

Should a deal fall apart during escrow, it takes merely one click of the Return to Market feature to send the listing back to the open market and alert all previously interested parties that it’s in play. There’s no dead time to “reassess marketing” or hide some invisible stigma about a home falling out of escrow.

Anyone surrounds these minor but critical features with a user interface that is nimble, consumer-facing and what I can only assume would be a joy to work with over time. It includes an in-app home search that offers a very similar experience as one would find in any of the major portals, minus the lead sales or controversy over the property’s publishing.

There are calls-to-action for the buyer to schedule a showing on their own — no sending their agent a URL or back-and-forth calendar hassles. When the buyer activates the booking tool, the agent is notified of the details. And so is the seller and their listing agent. Everyone stays in the loop.

The agent or seller can import listings easily via an existing URL or by manual input in a traditional fashion with image uploads and text descriptions. The company is working on a tool for AI-generated listing content. Anyone has a database of 31 million properties it can use to quickly get a home online with existing information. However, the seller needs an agent to formally activate their property, one way Anyone ensures the agent remains a part of the solution.

Once in the search, both the agent and the seller can view its ongoing market interest, number of showings, etc., talk about showing results and consider changes. It’s all vertical, all in one place. Anyone helps users eschew multiple third-party communication methods and tools, ensuring all the data generated from the conversation remains part of the transaction, contributing to the ongoing history of the deal.

The offer flow is a smooth back-and-forth between parties with simple terms entry forms, multiple levels of approval before offer submission, opportunities to add documents, view seller disclosures, summarize terms, set deadlines and generate counter offers.

Like many online offer managers, Anyone has its parties finalize formal documents offline and upload them. However, the company is working on digital forms integrations and an e-notarization add-on to push the digital process deeper into the experience.

My discussion with the founders of Anyone, who sold a domain transaction system to GoDaddy, touched on a number of issues they’d like to see addressed in the real estate sales ecosystem. They want to see more consumer involvement, specifically from sellers, more transparency and less information hoarding, agreeable collaboration between all groups and an adoption of the idea that agents should be able to compete on price, and communicate with outcomes.

The latter bit, “communicate with outcomes,” is a precise way of saying there should be more efficiency in the process. Agents should lead with the solution, conversations should end quickly with all parties going away happy, regardless of how consequential the topic. I find those words very insightful.

The more often we communicate with the outcome, the more value we bring to the relationship. And right now, as NAR, Zillow, Compass and the MLS community bicker about who can see what when and how, the consumer is slowly being shown a better way to do it all without them.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.