Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna: ‘NAR sold industry down the river’

Hanna slammed the National Association of Realtors’ MLS rules in a conversation with Inman prior to the Gibson settlement last week, saying Clear Cooperation and IDX limit broker innovation.

Howard Hanna CEO threatens to leave MLS: ‘The world has changed’

Howard Hanna’s CEO Howard “Hoby” Hanna envisions offering “a deeper level of retail experience” after the NAR rule change, but chafes at the trade group “telling us how to operate our business.”

Fannie, Freddie regulator issues dozens of orders out of public eye

FHFA Director Bill Pulte tells “crypto influencer” he’s signed more than 80 orders revamping policies and procedures at the mortgage giants, only 12 of which have been made public.

You better Google it! Mastering your Google Business Profile

While you’re optimizing your online presence, don’t stop at social media. Jimmy Burgess and Julie Tomlinson help you start up (or rethink) your Google Business Profile.

Ex-CEO accused of embezzlement sues association ahead of trial

Michael Mercurio, the former CEO of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors and San Diego MLS, alleges wrongful termination as a separate suit against him is set to go to trial in October.

