Curious what your competition is consuming? Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the top trending topics, smart strategies and sage advice of the year as chosen by our readers.

This May marks Inman’s sixth annual Agent Appreciation Month. Look for profiles of top producers, opinions on the current state of the industry and tangible takeaways you can implement in your career today. Plus, the prestigious Future Leaders of Real Estate return this month, too.

In addition to reporting the news in real-time, one of Inman’s top goals is to bring you cutting-edge insights, smart strategies and tangible takeaways that you can implement in your business immediately. Inman contributors are the secret sauce in ensuring that everything we put in front of you can help you level up in today’s market.

May is Agent Appreciation Month at Inman, a six-year tradition that we are proud of. To kick it off, we want to let you know what trending topics agents across the country are reading about, so we’ve rounded up our most-read how-tos, guides and sage advice of 2025 so far. Without further ado, here they are:

Agents who lean into using AI to serve their clients at a higher level, Jimmy Burgess writes, will absolutely outperform the agents who don’t embrace this technology.

Now is a great time to take a hard look at your daily activities and see if there may be adjustments you can make that will lead to more success, Jimmy Burgess writes.

Learn the social media secrets of Omer Reshid, a powerhouse real estate pro and social media expert who shares his insights with Real’s Jimmy Burgess.

Ready to change your life and your business? It starts, Jimmy Burgess writes, with changing the negative patterns you’ve fallen into.

What if the fastest way to break through your biggest blocks was asking AI to call you out? Real’s Drew Thompson explains how.

Ready to get growing in the new year? Jimmy Burgess shares practical, actionable strategies to help you meet your goals.

Success is inevitable, Jimmy Burgess writes, when you’re coming from a place of service and value-added client care.

Top brass at Instagram, Adam Mosseri, is sharing insights for creators to get more traction on the platform. Real’s Jimmy Burgess breaks down how to make these tips work for you in real estate.

Real estate doesn’t lack lead gen options, Jimmy Burgess writes. It lacks execution. He provides a wealth of resources and the strategies you need to implement them.

Education, inspiration and entertainment: You’ll find it all on Instagram. Jimmy Burgess shares the 25 must-follow accounts tailor-made for real estate agents in 2025.

