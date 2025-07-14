Zenlist is a mobile-first app that enables agents and homebuyers to search properties together. Zenlist has more than 35,000 users and multiple brokerage and MLS partnerships.

Realtor.com has acquired collaborative home search app Zenlist, according to an announcement early Monday morning.

Launched in 2016, Zenlist enables buyer’s agents and their clients to search for properties together. Zenlist also offers an in-app communications system, where agents and homebuyers can instantly share listings, swap notes about prospective homes and map out a tour itinerary using Google Maps. The app also provides an agent dashboard, where agents can see which listings their clients have viewed, saved, and sent inquiries about.

Zenlist pulls property information directly from multiple listing services (MLSs) and has partnered with several leading MLSs and brokerages, including Houwzer, Baird & Warner, and the San Francisco Association of Realtors (SFAR) MLS. The app currently has a user base of more than 35,000 agents.

The app received a four-star review in 2022 from Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe, who said Zenlist’s interface gave agents the “ability to engage homeshoppers and inspire communication within the listing space” and “better [allows them] to craft narratives around properties and the services they provide.”

“We’re excited to join the team at Realtor.com and view this acquisition as an incredible opportunity for our customers and team,” Zenlist founder and CEO Tom MacLeod said in a prepared statement. “By tapping into Realtor.com’s trusted brand and scale, we’ll be able to enhance our platform, broaden our offerings, and continue delivering top-tier services and tools to even more industry partners and professionals.”

Realtor.com Next’s head, Anna Marie Castiglioni, said the acquisition of Zenlist aligns with the portal’s overarching mission to help agents and consumers stay at the cutting edge of the market.

“As shifting dynamics reshape the real estate industry, Realtor.com is investing in technology and tools that help our industry partners and real estate professionals stay resilient, relevant and ready for what’s next,” she said in a written statement. “The acquisition of Zenlist marks a step forward in that effort.”

“With Zenlist, we aim to deliver a more modern, transparent and cooperative consumer buying and selling experience — at a time when trust, openness and innovation matter more than ever,” she added.

