Members of multiple listing service Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) will have enhanced, collaborative functionality with clients and listings in the mobile environment because of a partnership with business app Zenlist.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Members of multiple listing service Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) will have enhanced, collaborative functionality with clients and listings in the mobile environment because of a partnership with business app Zenlist, Inman has learned.

The agreement will allow Zenlist access to MRED’s vast property database, through which it will enable agents to market and find homes, swiftly interact with aspiring buyers and clients and display a more modern, consumer-first approach to business. The MLS is used by agents in more than 7,000 offices, powering much of the collective region’s consumer access to available properties.

It will be fully available by spring, according to the release, joining ConnectMLS and Paragon Connect as partner property data solutions.

“One of our top subscriber requests has been to provide a better mobile app experience for the MLS,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen in a statement. “Working with Zenlist provides that alternative system in a native app experience, meeting our subscribers where they are working the most.”

In a blog post about the partnership, MRED stated that Zenlist “is now available as an alternative way to search the MLS.”

Zenlist was the subject of an Inman technology review in 2022, earning four stars for its ability to engage homeshoppers and inspire communication within the listing space, better allowing agents to craft narratives around properties and the services they provide.

“The dashboard gives agents access to a timeline of client activity, such as what properties they’ve perused, shared, saved and when,” the review stated. “Every listing is thoroughly detailed and sharply presented in a modern user interface that’s not burdened with superfluous features or visuals. This is a very search-centric app.

“The app is designed to engage and foster communication at multiple stages of the search, which can deepen relationships and keep more data in one place. Search information and preferences and tour data won’t be spread across inboxes and disparate CRMs.”

Multiple listing services continue to push into proptech partnerships to improve the way their members and their clients access and leverage market data. It also allows MLS to enhance technology offerings without overly burdening the checking accounts of their members or having to hire and direct software developers to create in-house products.

In turn, these partnerships offer proptechs opportunities to scale, market and advance their products from having faster, more direct feedback loops on topics like adoption habits and user behavior, among other drivers of product advancement.

Email Craig C. Rowe