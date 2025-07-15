NAR has released its NAR Market Statistics Dashboard, a tool that tracks housing and economic trends and provides forward-looking analyses for home sales and pricing activity. NAR will demo the dashboard at its midyear forecast on Wednesday.

The National Association of Realtors has released the NAR Market Statistics Dashboard, a tool that tracks housing affordability trends, home sales, listing and pricing fluctuations, economic indicators, homeownership and demographic insights. The dashboard is updated monthly and is only available to NAR members.

“The new Dashboard is a tool that enables NAR members to stay ahead of the market and better serve their clients. Using exclusive NAR data, the Dashboard is a one-stop shop that equips members with insights into shifts in affordability, demand and the economy,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a written statement. “This allows agents who are Realtors to advocate on behalf of their clients with confidence and achieve better outcomes.”

In addition to monthly housing, economic and demographic statistics, the dashboard includes forward-looking analyses on how mortgage rate fluctuations could impact homebuyer and homeseller activity.

This month’s analysis revealed that 5.5 million households, including 1.6 million renters, will have enough buying power to afford a median-priced home if mortgage rates drop to six percent. In that scenario, 10 percent — or 550,000 — of those households are projected to make a purchase within the next 12 to 18 months.

In addition to stronger buyer activity, NAR’s dashboard, powered by exclusive NAR data, also forecasts a 3 percent increase in home sales in 2025, which is expected to expand to a 14 percent increase by 2026. Home price growth will remain subdued, NAR said, only rising 1 percent year over year by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the average 30-year mortgage rate will likely land at 6.7 percent for 2025, before reaching an average of 6 percent in 2026.

NAR’s dashboard debut comes as the Association continues to navigate the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations, buyer-broker commission lawsuits and several antitrust probes — all of which have led Realtors to question NAR’s value in a rapidly changing industry. NAR CEO Nykia Wright and President Kevin Sears have vowed to get the 116-year-old Association back on track financially and reputationally.

“Having Nykia agree to stay on as our permanent CEO was certainly a highlight. Being able to work with our finance committee and budget committee, being able to provide to the directors two years in a row a balanced budget, that’s a highlight,” Sears told Inman in a Q&A on July 7. “There’s a very simple question that I ask myself and sometimes say it out loud for the people that have to vote on something: Is this the best thing for the members?”

“And I can honestly say that the hard decisions become easy when you realize it’s the best thing for the members,” he added. “I think that we’ve done well by the vast majority of the membership over the past year and a half.”

NAR members will get a closer look at the dashboard on July 16, during the Association’s midyear forecast.

Email Marian McPherson