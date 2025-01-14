In this market, many buyers are choosing the most affordable homes with the fewest flaws, broker Jonathan Pressman writes. Use this list to avoid the ick factor and get deals done.

With interest rates causing the lock-in effect, high home prices and low inventory, some buyers have been waiting a very long time to find their dream home. For many homebuyers, the search for the right home comes down to finding the property with the fewest flaws.

Know that if any of the following turnoffs are present in a listing you’re showing buyers, it might be a hard pass for your clients. Conversely, if you’re trying to get your sellers on the same page about what it will take to get their home sold, make sure that they avoid these off-putting flaws that’ll have buyers running for the hills.

With 2025 underway, here are some of the top turnoffs that give buyers “the ick.”

Bad odors

Unpleasant odors are one of the fastest ways to send buyers running in the opposite direction. Smoke, garbage, pet odors, mold and mildew are a few smells that can spoil your chances of selling a home and prematurely end a showing. You don’t necessarily have to bake chocolate chip cookies for your next open, but the home should be free of any offensive odors.

Messes and clutter

Like unpleasant odors, a cluttered home can put off potential buyers and reduce the sales price. A messy space might conceal some of the home’s better features and give the appearance of a property that’s poorly maintained. Fortunately, unlike major renovations, a clean, clutter-free home is something most sellers can achieve quickly and affordably.

Lack of curb appeal

First impressions are important, and real estate is no exception. Before a buyer sets foot in a home, their view from the street sets the tone for the rest of the showing. A home with excellent curb appeal can offer a great first impression that may help a buyer cope with some of the home’s shortcomings. Conversely, bad curb appeal can create a negative first impression and quickly sour an eager buyer’s excitement about a property.

Impractical or wasted spaces

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased time spent at home means many people are looking to maximize every space in their home. As the cost of living in the U.S. increases, the median home size in the U.S. is shrinking, making each square foot precious. Impractical or wasted spaces, alcoves, awkward areas, narrow rooms and nooks can all eat into valuable living space, leaving some buyers to look elsewhere for more functionality.

Lack of natural light

A home that lacks natural light may be a red flag for many buyers, and for good reason. It’s no secret that we need the sun to survive, but, as it turns out, we may rely on its natural light to thrive. Research shows that natural light can boost your mood and increase happiness, while a lack of it could leave you feeling lethargic.

Crazy colors

A freshly painted home is almost always a plus — but not when you’ve chosen crazy colors. While there’s nothing wrong with a pop of color, opting for neutral paint can help minimize distractions and widen the home’s appeal to potential buyers. Bold paint colors can also fall out of style quickly, trigger certain emotions or make a room feel small.

Personal effects

Personal effects are, have, and likely always will be a no-no because they can interfere with a potential buyer’s vision for the home. (They can also be a safety issue for the sellers.)

Before listing a house, make sure family photos, religious objects, jewelry, medications and hygiene products are all stored out of sight. Not only will it protect the seller’s privacy, but it will also make it easier for potential buyers to envision themselves living in the house.

Defects and damage

Though sellers still have the upper hand, the market continues to shift slowly toward buyers. While the red-hot seller’s market in 2021 and 2022 saw buyers lining up to put in all-cash offers with no contingencies, buyers in 2025 may be turned off by defects and damage.

Outdated design and decor

Following design and decor trends might seem like an appealing prospect in the moment, but these distinctive styles rarely age well. Popcorn ceilings and pastel-colored bathrooms were all the rage in the 1950s; today, most buyers see them as an eyesore, favoring classic designs and decor such as minimalist and mid-century modern.

Jonathan Pressman is a Realtor who writes on a wide range of financial topics. Connect with him on LinkedIn and Instagram.