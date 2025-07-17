Dezireh Eyn, CEO of Platinum Properties in New York City, writes that independent brokerages understand their people, their markets and the relationships that make real estate run.

Every year, I get the call. Sometimes more than one. A friendly offer to buy Platinum. The pitch is usually the same: Think of what you could do with more resources, more offices, more everything. And every year, I say the same thing: Thank you — but no, thank you.

I’m always gracious. I rarely say much. But this year, stepping into the role of CEO, I figured I’d finally explain why I keep saying no.

I came to work in this business nearly 20 years ago, straight out of college, alongside my brother. We were young, determined, and maybe a little naïve. But we believed in what we were building. That belief hasn’t wavered.

Founded in 2005 by my brother Khashy and me, Platinum Properties is a full-service brokerage rooted in New York City. We’ve grown steadily, not because we were chasing growth, but because we were committed to staying focused on what matters: our people, our agents, our values.

The indie differentiators: Results, people and a sense of place

Over the years, we’ve closed some of the most memorable deals in modern real estate, from the $250 million sale of 116 John Street to the highest priced per-square-foot rental at 1 North Moore for $85,000/month. In 2021, we recorded our most successful year to date, surpassing $500 million in transactions.

In 2022, we were named one of the top 10 fastest-growing firms in New York City. Most recently, we broke the record for the highest-priced sale in Greenpoint with the $5.7 million penthouse sale of 29 Huron Street. We’ve achieved that without giving up our independence and without losing our identity.

It comes down to longevity. We’ve seen the cycles, the pivots, the headlines. We’ve watched firms rise quickly and disappear just as fast. What’s kept us grounded is our belief that relationships — not volume — are what sustain a business, and that staying small, when done with purpose, can actually be a strength. That culture isn’t a byproduct of the brand; it is the brand.

At our brokerage, we believe in building agents from the inside out. That means investing in every stage of their professional development, from foundational training and ongoing coaching to customized career support. We don’t just teach people how to close deals; we coach them on how to build sustainable, fulfilling careers.

Our systems are built for growth, but our focus is on the individual. Because when agents feel seen, supported and challenged, they build real roots — and that’s where lasting success begins.

That same sense of rootedness is what makes New York City so extraordinary. It’s not just the skyline or the scale — it’s the neighborhoods, the corner stores, the places and people you come back to. You need both — the big names and the neighborhood institutions. The familiar brands and the family-run spots where you actually feel seen.

That’s what gives New York its rhythm. That’s what makes it feel like home.

Indies have their place

The real estate industry requires a diverse range of players, including national platforms, tech innovators and global brands. However, it also requires the steady presence of firms that understand their people, their markets and prioritize relationships.

Independent firms are the heart and soul of this industry. I’ve built my career in one. I’m proud to lead one.

Dezireh Eyn serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Properties. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Instagram.