Agents who lean into using AI to serve their clients at a higher level, Jimmy Burgess writes, will absolutely outperform the agents who don’t embrace this technology.

It’s not just about working harder this year; it’s about working smarter. The continuous evolution of AI, and specifically ChatGPT, has created efficiencies for agents only imagined just 18 short months ago. This article shares seven specific prompts you can copy and paste or slightly modify for immediate results.

The RISE framework for success

I fumbled through writing effective prompts until I was introduced to the RISE framework for writing prompts by Rajeev Saaja, host of the Real Estate AI Flash podcast. This framework is an acronym I now use with every prompt I write.

The R, in RISE, stands for role. It provides AI an understanding of who I want them to act as when writing the prompt, whether that be, for example, an expert real estate coach or an Instagram marketing specialist.

The I, in RISE, stands for input. This is where I provide input that ChatGPT will need to perform the requested task.

The S stands for specifics. This is the area where I provide additional, specific details.

Finally, the E stands for my expectation or desired outcome.

In each of the following prompts, you will notice my use of this principle, and my hope is that not only will the following prompts be useful but that you will now have a framework that helps you write better prompts on your own in the future as well.

Business planning

All sustained and noteworthy success comes from the execution of a detailed plan of action. This prompt will help you develop an actionable plan for your business. The inputs and specifics should be adjusted to your goals and numbers, but this framework will absolutely provide you with a roadmap to your desired results.

Act as an expert real estate coach. I am a real estate agent in [Your City]. Over the past 12 months, I’ve closed 18 transactions with a sales volume of $9 million. My sales over the last 23 months include eight listings sold and 10 buyer-side sales. Of the eight listings I sold, two came from referrals, two came from past clients, two came from my sphere of influence, and two came from geographical farming.

Of the eight buyer sides I closed, two were existing clients that I listed and sold their homes for last year, and then they bought; two were from online leads, two were from open houses, and two were from referrals.

My goals for the next 12 months are to close 24 transactions with $12 million in sales volume. Feel free to ask me as many questions as you need to provide me with a plan of action that includes a detailed business plan, including daily, weekly and monthly activities to help me achieve my desired goals in the next twelve months.

Social media content ideas

Most agents want to expand their reach and increase their engagement on social media. The problem usually arises with not knowing what to post. Although the following prompt uses Instagram, this will work for any platform simply by substituting that platform’s name in the prompt.

Act as an Instagram marketing expert specializing in creating content for real estate agents that attract buyers and sellers to their businesses. Provide me with 10 Instagram Reel ideas that will generate engagement and shares of the Reel, will lead to more followers, and will showcase me as the local real estate expert for [Your City].

Feel free to ask me as many questions as needed to provide you with the details you need to provide me with the best ideas possible.

Social media post/reel scripts

Once we have ideas for posts and Reels, the next step is to ask ChatGPT to provide us with scripts or descriptions for the post and Reel.

Act as an Instagram marketing expert specializing in creating scripts for Instagram Reels. I’m a real estate agent, and the topic I would like a script for is “Why buyers should not wait for interest rates to go down to buy a home.”

The script should be designed to stop people from scrolling, grab their attention in the first three seconds, and give them value at a level that increases engagement and leads people to direct message me for more details on how I can help them in their homebuying process.

Although this is for a script for an Instagram Reel, we also want to make sure the description is optimized to maximize our reach. The following follow-up prompt will help you accomplish that goal.

This is great! Now, provide me with an SEO-optimized description for this post / Reel that will maximize the reach of the post / Reel and include a strong call to action that will increase engagement in the post / Reel.

Email newsletter headline

The open rate for your email newsletter determines the level of success for each email sent to your database. Increasing your open rate can be accomplished by using the following prompt I learned from Saaja.

You are an expert email newsletter marketer. You know how to write email subject lines that people will be compelled to open. I will give you a topic of the email I want to send, and you will suggest 10 different variations of email subject lines for that topic. The subject line should be short and compelling so that people want to open and read the email. The topic is [insert].

Expired listing campaign

As we continue to see normalization of inventory in many parts of the country, the number of expired listings, and the opportunity they provide, continues to grow. If you’re looking for a way to outline a campaign to take advantage of this opportunity, utilize this prompt and modify what it provides to suit your local market.

Act as an expert real estate marketer. Create a series of seven letters or postcards for a direct mail campaign that will be mailed over a 10-day period to a homeowner who had their home listed for sale, but due to the home not selling, the listing agreement they had with their previous listing agent has expired. The direct mail campaign should highlight differentiating ways we will market their home to get it sold for the highest price possible, in the least amount of time, and with the least amount of hassle for the homeowner.

The goal of this campaign is for the homeowner to reach out to me for an interview for the position of listing agent that will not only list their home but get it sold. Feel free to ask me as many questions as you need to be able to put together the most effective campaign possible.

Catchy phrases for postcards

Postcards and mailers are a mainstay of branding and marketing for many agents. But how do you stand out and capture the attention of the recipient of the mailer?

Stephanie Peters, with the Peters Collective, serving the Greater Portland, Oregon, market, uses ChatGPT to make sure her branding and direct mail marketing are memorable. This is a prompt she uses that you can copy and paste to increase your visibility as well.

Act as a real estate marketing expert and create 10 short sayings for a real estate postcard related to [holiday or event]. Write them in a creative tone that will help the reader think of me in a positive manner, like a friend who happens to be in real estate. My goal for this postcard is to reinforce brand awareness.

Chick-Fil-A on Sunday listing presentation

The “Chick-fil-A on Sunday listing presentation” is a system I created to help agents stand out in listing presentations. The results of this set of prompts and the presentation to homeowners is that the listing you desire to take will be just like Chick-fil-A on Sunday after utilizing this…Closed!

The key to success with this listing presentation is to utilize ChatGPT to put together a full listing launch marketing plan that you can print and present to the seller. For the sake of keeping this article from being too long, the following are the prompts, but if you would like to know how to organize this presentation, this is the article that shares the complete process and presentation.

Act as an expert real estate copywriter specializing in writing MLS descriptions that encourage readers to schedule an appointment to see the home after reading the MLS description. Please rewrite the following MLS description in a way that is new, fresh, and different from this one: [copy and paste the previous description]

If no previous MLS description is available or you prefer ChatGPT to start from scratch:

Act as an expert real estate copywriter specializing in writing MLS descriptions that encourage readers to schedule an appointment to see the home after reading the MLS description. Your task is to write an MLS description for my new listing. Ask me as many questions as you need to get an understanding of the home to be able to write the best MLS description possible.

This is great! Now, please rewrite this MLS description in a more (professional, luxury, conversational, coastal, etc.) tone.

The key is to print three MLS descriptions for the homeowner to choose from in the listing presentation.

Now, write an SEO-optimized Instagram post announcing this home as a new listing.

No,w write an SEO-optimized Facebook post announcing this home as a new listing.

Now, write an SEO-optimized 600-word blog post for LinkedIn announcing this home as a new listing.

Now, write an SEO-optimized YouTube short video script announcing this home as a new listing.

Now, write an SEO-optimized TikTok video script announcing this home as a new listing.

Print each of these to show the homeowner the social media posts you will be utilizing to market their home in the listing presentation.

Now, provide me with 20 unique and creative ways to market this home as a new listing.

Choose the unique marketing ideas from this list that you can add to your normal marketing plan to provide the homeowner with a clear understanding of the marketing plan you will execute to get their home sold for the highest price possible in the least amount of time, and with the least amount of hassles for them.

I don’t believe AI will ever replace professional real estate agents. However, I do believe the agents who lean into using AI to serve their clients at a higher level will absolutely outperform the agents who don’t embrace this technology. Use these prompts, and I know you will get results.