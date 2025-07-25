Troy Palmquist talks with video content expert Ransome Tucker about why every agent should be capturing (and sharing) content at professional conferences.

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

If you’re planning to be at Inman Connect San Diego, or if a real estate conference or training event is part of your 2025 professional development plan, you may be looking forward to the sightseeing, networking and the learning opportunities these events provide. However, you can make your conference experience go further when you capture it on video and share it online.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR JULY

I’ve written before about leveraging conferences and appearances, and I wanted to bring you even more ideas, so I spoke with Ransome Tucker, chief operating officer at video service provider Blended Sense. He shared his expertise to help you make the most of your conference experience, both on-site and long after you’ve returned home.

Check out the video above for our full interview. Meanwhile, here are some takeaways to keep in mind.

Tip 1: You are the brand, so show up digitally

Personal branding is the heart of real estate, since you’re the one clients will be working with. By capturing your experience at a conference or event, you’ll show potential clients and members of your sphere — folks Tucker calls your professional “ecosystem” — that you’re learning, growing and connecting with others in the real estate industry. That visibility helps build trust and brand authority.

Tip 2: Conference content is ‘evergreen’

Some content is time-sensitive, but much conference content is “evergreen,” meaning that it can be repurposed for months or even years. That makes it useful for social posts, recaps, website content, newsletters and Reels, and it will remain relevant over time. “That’s what builds brands and relationships on a digital front,” Tucker said.

Tip 3: You don’t need fancy gear

If you’re branding and marketing on a budget (and who isn’t), Tucker offers great news: Your phone is enough. “No one is looking for perfection in content,” he said, “and an iPhone’s a phenomenal piece of equipment,” allowing you to capture high-quality footage using 4K at 60fps.

Natural movement and authenticity is more important than perfection, according to Tucker. “If the subject isn’t interesting, it doesn’t matter if you’ve got Quentin Tarantino filming — it’s not going to be interesting,” he said.

Tip 4: Interviews are instant credibility

Don’t just be a talking head, giving your own perceptions of the event. Talk to speakers, vendors and professional colleagues, and share their insights. Mix up your interviews, Tucker advises, with a blend of people you already know and like and others you’ve just met.

Tip 5: Don’t forget to tag and collaborate

Ready to share those interviews? Most speakers, vendors and attendees want to be tagged, since it increases their reach and provides free content for them. It also increases your reach and often results in reposts, mentions and new followers.

“Content should be collaborative,” Tucker said. “Bring other people into it. That’s the way everyone wins.”

Tip 6: Turn vendor conversations into testimonials

Have a favorite tool or go-to platform? Show off the tools you use, explain how you use them and tell why they’re so effective for you. Shoot a simple iPhone video with a product rep; it’s a testimonial for them and a client-facing explainer for you.

“Events are just a fantastic spot for that,” Tucker said. “You have so many people coming up and engaging in brand-building conversations.” And a real-life consumer dialog “is such a great piece of content to have,” he said, helping you to make a valuable professional connection.

Tip 7: Just get started

Perfect is the enemy of great — and the enemy of execution. Forget polished production and lean into authenticity and consistency.

“Just document” your experience, and let go of the need to be perfect, Tucker advised. “Every person out there is, in some way, a media company.”