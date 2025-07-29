We’re all fighting to get our brand voices heard in today’s crowded marketplace, Kyle Basila writes. Here are the factors that could be impeding your communication.

Communication is the lifeblood of any successful organization, team or relationship. Strong communication, to be specific. Yet, despite its importance, so many of us struggle to get it right.

Whether you are a leader or an organization, a communications professional or a self-employed agent, communicating properly is now more important than ever.

If you’ve ever delivered what you thought was a crystal-clear message, only to realize later that no one understood it — or worse, no one acted on it — you’re not alone. Communication is a skill, and like any skill, it can miss the mark in surprising ways. Here are four common pitfalls that you should avoid:

Overcomplicating the message

We’ve all heard the phrase “Keep it simple,” but how often do we really apply it? When you have something to say, it is easy to say a lot. But often, the shorter the better.

It’s tempting to pack emails, speeches or presentations with details, jargon and over-explained concepts. The result? People tune out. Examples get lost in the mix.

Your audience doesn’t need every piece of data or every nuance of your thought process. They need to be intrigued so they want to learn more. They need the bottom line to hit them directly.

Good questions to ask yourself when crafting a piece:

What’s the key takeaway?

What do you want them to do next?

If they hear nothing else, what is the one thing you want them to hear?

Simplify, prioritize and deliver your message in digestible chunks. Focus on the central message, not the accompanying details.

Lack of consistency

By far, one of the most stressful things I see when stepping into a communications seat is a lack of consistency. One of the quickest ways to lose your audience’s trust is to be inconsistent and vary too much from piece to piece.

Whether it’s your tone, frequency or content, inconsistency leaves people feeling unsure about what to expect from you. Inconsistency also leads to a lack of trust.

Are you delivering weekly updates and then skipping a few weeks without explanation?

Do you shift from formal to casual language without context?

Are you sending text updates one day, and then email updates the next?

The most effective communicators build credibility through steady and predictable patterns. If you want people to lean in, you can to serve them in a manner that they understand and are accustomed to. Consistency doesn’t just help people listen — it helps them trust.

Lack of clarity

Not being clear is a common pitfall. I believe that everyone has the ability to communicate, some stronger than others. When it comes to clarity, that is more so looking at what are communicating, not how you are communicating.

It’s hard to act on what you don’t understand. Ambiguity, vague language and long-winded explanations muddy your message. If you’re not clear or not confident in what you are saying, your audience is left guessing at your intent — and that’s a great recipe for misalignment.

Start with the end in mind: W hat’s the one thing you want your audience to take away? Make that point unmistakable and understandable. Remember, clarity isn’t just about what you say; it’s about how you say it. Use plain language, short sentences and structure your message so that it flows logically. Before all else, make sure you know what you are trying to communicate. Don’t get out too far in the waters, making things up to complete a message.

Scaring your audience

Communication needs to draw people in, not push them away. Sometimes, communication feels like a performance. We want to sound smart, be persuasive or dazzle our audience. But this pressure can make us unintentionally scary.

Big words, authoritative tones and overwhelming amounts of information can make people feel intimidated rather than engaged. If you have to break heavy news or “scary” updates, it is important to break it up and make it digestible and clear. You do not want to scare your audience before they have the chance to hear what you are really trying to say.

For example, if you have some important updates that you need to share regarding company bonuses or overtime, do not lead with a subject that says: “Major Changes to Impact Bonus Structures.” That can cause unnecessary fear.

Instead, use a headline such as “Internal Memo: 2024 Bonuses and Overtime Information.” The second headline does not lead the end reader to a negative conclusion, but instead sparks their interest to read more and learn about what is being said. Changes like that can impact your readability.

Remember, the goal is connection. Speak to people, not at them. Approach every conversation, email or meeting with the mindset of creating understanding, rather than impressing or intimidating.

Communication isn’t just about what you say; it’s about how your audience receives it. In the communications world, our jobs revolve around creating stories that people read and understand. I have learned, through trial and error, how to effectively communicate simple, clear and consistent messaging to our audiences.

If people aren’t listening, you’re not communicating

By keeping your message simple, staying consistent, being clear and removing the fear factor, you can transform your communication from noise into a meaningful connection.

We’re all fighting for the attention of our audiences, so make sure you are on the right side of that fight. The next time you sit down to draft an email, deliver a speech or lead a meeting, ask yourself: Am I making this easy to hear, understand and act on?

Kyle Basila is director of communications and PR at Realty Executives. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.