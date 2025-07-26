July is Luxury Month at Inman. We’ll take the temperature of the luxury market, talk to top producers in the ultra-luxury space and dive into the luxe trends of today — all culminating at Luxury Connect in San Diego, where we’ll announce this year’s Golden I Club honorees.

All week long, Cara Ameer has brought you insights on working with high-profile, high-stakes clients in the worlds of sports and entertainment. It’s a deep dive into real-world, been-there-done-that agency for luxury agents and teams.

Just in case you missed any of her tips, we’ve rounded up all five days so you can catch up and think through takeaways designed to help you raise your price point and break into this segment of the luxury market.

In Part 1 of her five-part series, Cara Ameer shares a case study from an early experience of working with professional athletes and team leadership.

It’s not all about the razzle dazzle. Here, Ameer shares thoughts on providing discreet, confidential service to your high-profile clients.

Celebrity clients work hard for their money, and they expect you to help them protect it. Ameer provides insight on the financial realities of working with high-profile clients and trusted members of their entourage.

Your fiduciary-level service applies to all of your clients, especially when the stakes are this high. Ameer offers strategies for providing high-level care that’s specific to the requirements of high-profile clients.

You’ve put in the work and the effort to build trust. Here’s how to leverage that into referrals and repeat clients. Ameer provides insights for both renters and purchasers, plus strategies for ensuring you become the go-to for high-profile luxury clients.

Cara Ameer is a bi-coastal agent licensed in California and Florida with Coldwell Banker. You can follow her on Facebook or on X, formerly known as Twitter.