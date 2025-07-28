A beautifully staged home sells faster. Stage yourself with a compelling personal brand, Stacey Ross Cohen writes, and you’ll find an enthusiastic audience of buyers and sellers who need you.

In the high-stakes world of residential real estate, top producers don’t just market homes — they market themselves. And with 29 percent of agents accounting for the lion’s share of sales, blending in isn’t just boring: It’s bad for business.

If you want to stand out in a saturated market, a compelling personal brand isn’t optional. It’s a requirement.

Think of your brand as your “for sale” sign to the world. Done right, it shows confidence, credibility and a clear sense of who you are before you even say a word. Here’s how to stage yourself to sell, with a brand that turns heads and builds trust.

1. Be the exception, not the average

What holds you back in a crowded market? Sameness. Rather than being like most real estate agents, be the one to rewrite it. Today’s buyers and sellers crave authenticity and relevance. That means showing up in a way that reflects your true self.

Your brand should feel like an extension of your voice, not a corporate brochure. Bold, visual and infused with personality, the goal is to break through the noise and get eyeballs. Don’t be afraid to stand out.

As I often say: Be one in 99, not part of a pack of 100.

2. Different is the new better

When you zig while others zag, people take notice. That doesn’t mean being quirky for the sake of it; it means being memorable, strategic and human. The goal? Make people stop, look twice and feel something. Because when you lean into what makes you different, you become the one they remember.

Clever visuals. A hint of humor. Storytelling that resonates. In a world of “just listed” postcards and generic headshots, something that feels fresh and true to you will create buzz. One of the most powerful marketing truths? Mindshare builds market share.

3. Tell a story, don’t just sell

The best agents are more than deal-closers. They’re storytellers. Lifestyle marketers. Community ambassadors. Your brand should convey more than competence; it should communicate character.

Consider how your signage, social media and open house flyers convey your story. Are they transactional or transformational? Do they say, “I care about more than the sale”? When your marketing showcases real stories, real people and real value, you don’t just capture attention; you earn trust.

4. Get creative within the lines

Yes, you can have a bold brand and stay true to brokerage guidelines. Creativity doesn’t mean coloring outside the lines; it means using the whole palette. Use your firm’s colors and logo, but bring your own flavor to the mix.

Remember: A brand doesn’t merely start with a font. It begins with a clear message. Be intentional and consistent. And always check compliance before pushing the envelope; you don’t want to find yourself in a situation where you have to ask for forgiveness.

5. Turn small moments into big messages

You don’t need a billboard to make a big impact. A thoughtful social post, a handwritten note or a punchy tagline can say more than a thousand impressions. Let your brand show how you think, how you work and how you care.

Use humor if it fits. Add heart when it matters. And don’t be afraid of a signature phrase or look.

Serhant’s logo is a prime example. I’ve interviewed Ryan Serhant many times, and what stands out is how intentional he is with every brand choice, including that final period after “Serhant.” It’s subtle, but powerful. It says, “This is the brand. There’s no one else. Full stop.”

6. A brand with personality works

Likability is a marketing asset – perhaps one of the most important. People do business with people they like. So let your personality shine through. Whether it’s a tagline, a post or a listing description, infuse your voice. If it sounds like everyone else, rewrite it.

It doesn’t matter if your style is playful or polished – what matters is that it’s yours. When your brand feels genuine, people remember it and share it with others in their network.

7. Own it and extend it

Your brand isn’t a logo or a headshot but rather a living, breathing experience. It shows up in your listing presentations, emails, coffee meetings and client referrals. Once you’ve nailed the look and feel, look for ways to extend it via direct mail, digital ads, community sponsorships and more.

Think of every touchpoint as an invitation to reinforce what makes you you. The goal? Consistency that builds recognition and resonance.

You don’t need to be the loudest in the room to be heard. But you do need to be clear, confident and consistent. A well-staged home sells faster. So does a well-staged brand. Stage yourself to sell, and watch your business grow.