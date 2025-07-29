Despite uncertainty, the belief in U.S. real estate hasn’t changed, luxury broker Peggy Olin writes. International clients still want to be here.

There’s no question that the international buyer landscape is evolving. With interest rates still elevated, the Fed signaling a cautious approach to cuts, Trump-era tariffs back in the headlines and immigration policy in flux, global uncertainty is putting pressure on foreign demand.

However, international buyers aren’t pulling back. Understanding the two very different types of buyers we’re working with right now is essential to serving them effectively.

2 buyer mindsets: Movers vs. investors

We work with international clients daily. Consistently, we see two primary profiles driving demand: Those looking to move their families to start a new life in the U.S. and those looking to invest in U.S. real estate. Right now, the sentiment between these two groups is notably different.

Relocation buyers, often families, are feeling the weight of today’s uncertainty. With shifting global conditions and immigration policies in flux, they’re approaching decisions more carefully. They’re asking more questions, taking more time and weighing every detail.

That doesn’t mean they’re stepping back; it simply means they’re proceeding with greater intention, seeking the right fit and the confidence to move forward with a sense of stability and security.

Investor-buyers, on the other hand, are not slowing down. They’re focused on asset performance, dollar stability and long-term upside. For them, the U.S. remains one of the most reliable and resilient markets in the world. Political cycles come and go, but demand for quality U.S. real estate, especially in cities with strong rental markets and growth fundamentals, endures.

Why preconstruction still works

Another key trend we’re seeing is a difference in demand between product types. Preconstruction remains attractive to international buyers, while standing inventory feels the weight of today’s rate environment more directly.

Preconstruction offers time, and time offers flexibility. When delivery is two or three years out, buyers feel more comfortable committing today, knowing interest rates may look different by the time they close. For developers and agents, that means being able to speak clearly about timelines, appreciation potential and exit strategies is more important than ever.

Yes, deals are taking longer, but that’s not the same as a slowdown in demand. It’s a slowdown in decision-making. International buyers are doing more due diligence. They’re consulting legal advisors, financial planners and often, their extended families.

They’re also researching the developer’s track record to ensure the project is fully capitalized and will be delivered as promised. This is especially true for those considering a full relocation to the U.S.

Confidence, not caution

What hasn’t changed is the belief in U.S. real estate. Our international clients still want to be here.

As agents, developers and industry leaders, our job is to help them navigate uncertainty with clarity. That starts with understanding who they are, what they need, and why they continue to come. Because one thing remains true: The world may change, but U.S. real estate continues to offer a rare and powerful combination of security, opportunity and long-term value.

