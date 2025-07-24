Properties on this year’s list reaffirm that ultra-luxury buyers have little concern over owning homes in areas prone to natural disasters since they have the means to rebuild, if necessary.

Quick Read More than half of 2025’s top 15 priciest home sales occurred in Florida.

The year’s highest sale was a $225 million waterfront estate in Naples, Florida, encompassing three properties — which also happen to face extreme flood risk.

Notable high-value sales also include a $177 million Palm Beach purchase rumored to involve Microsoft’s Charles Simonyi, and a $120 million Miami Beach waterfront mansion sold to tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro.

Other major sales took place in Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Beverly Hills, featuring prominent developers and celebrities.

It has been another standout year for ultra-luxury real estate in Florida so far.

The beachy oasis has increasingly become a playground for millionaires and billionaires seeking some of the country’s most coveted properties with water views as far as the eye can see.

More than half of 2025’s 15 priciest residential real estate transactions thus far have taken place in the Sunshine State, where high-net-worth individuals like Jeff Bezos, Ken Griffin, Julia Koch and Thomas Peterffy reside. Despite the state’s overall market seeing a slump this year — Miami sales were down 20 percent year over year in May and Palm Beach sales were down nearly 12 percent, according to the Miami Association of Realtors — affluent buyers clearly still have an appetite for the most elite properties.

New York City and greater Los Angeles have also netted some stellar sales so far this year, with familiar properties reappearing on this list for the second (or more) time in recent years, including 220 Central Park South and 71 Beverly Park.

The properties that appear on this list reaffirm a trend that has become apparent in recent years: Ultra-luxury buyers have little concern over owning homes in areas prone to natural disasters like hurricanes, tropical storms and wildfires. Many of these buyers are known to self-insure anyways, and have the means to rebuild, if necessary.

What follows is a roundup of this year’s most expensive residential sales thus far that have been made public. Due to the discretion and privacy often involved in these types of transactions, it is unlikely to be comprehensive.

2170, 2200 and 2340 Gordon Drive

$225M

Naples, Florida

The most expensive residential sale of 2025 so far is a three-home deal, all of which are believed to have been purchased by the same elite buyer for a grand total of $225 million. That easily eclipses the most expensive residential sale that took place in 2024: Oakley founder James Jannard’s $210 million Malibu sale.

The scenic waterfront estate spans more than 15 acres and includes 800 feet of beach frontage just a few blocks from Naples Pier. It may sound like paradise, but the property is located in an area with an “extreme” risk of flooding, or a 99.9 percent risk of flooding over the next 30 years, according to Realtor.com’s climate risk rating. Michael McCumber of Gulf Coast International Properties represented the seller, which was tied to the affluent DeGroote family of Canada.

1063 and 1071 N. Ocean Blvd.

$177M

Palm Beach, Florida

A wealthy buyer linked to Microsoft has acquired several lots in Palm Beach, the most notable of which were 1063 and 1071 North Ocean Boulevard. The buyer is rumored to be Charles Simonyi, creator of Word and Excel. The properties had been listed by Estée Lauder heir William Lauder initially for $200 million before undergoing a price drop to $177.8 million, after which point they were snatched up by an undisclosed buyer.

The sale was not publicly recorded so it is not known how much the lots actually sold for, but sources close to the deal have said it’s close to the asking price and at least above $160 million. Meanwhile, the buyer has also been collecting other ultra-luxury estates nearby to add up to a portfolio of around $250 million. Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate held the listing, and Ryan Serhant of SERHANT. repped the buyer.

26 Star Island Drive

$120M

Miami Beach, Florida

In a new record for Miami-Dade County, developer Vlad Doronin sold his waterfront mansion on Star Island in March for $120 million to a Delaware-based entity tied to businessman and tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro. Retired basketball pro Shaquille O’Neal sold the 22,000-square-foot property to Doronin for $16 million in 2009. The developer founded the Miami-based firm OKO Group, which is behind 830 Brickell and the Aman Residences.

630 Nimes Road

$110M

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles’ priciest deal of the year so far involved Crown Resorts chair James Packer, who bought a recently renovated Bel Air estate for $110 million this spring. The home spans 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and is known as “Le Belvedere.”

The seller, according to records, is an LLC tied to an LA-based company called European Investment Management Services Inc. Stephen Resnick, Jonathan Nash, David Parnes and James Harris of Carolwood Estates repped the seller, and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency repped the buyer.

9 Indian Creek Island Road

$105M

Miami Beach, Florida

A waterfront property on Indian Creek Island located next to one of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ properties sold for $105 million in June to a mysterious buyer. An LLC managed by Mikhail and Mariana Peleg called SSM Sunny Holding sold the nearly two-acre waterfront lot to a land trust that is managed by Joe Hernandez, a lawyer with Bilzin Sumberg. The Wall Street Journal reported that the buyer was an international finance exec who enlisted Manny Varas of MV Group to build a property on the lot.

Bezos owns 11, 12 and 28 Indian Creek Island Road, which add up to over six acres of waterfront property. Ilya Reznik of the Reznik Group was the listing agent, and Celine Klepach of Finvarb Realty, who is daughter of Indian Creek Mayor Benny Klepach, was the buyer’s agent.

4445 Sabal Palm Road

$85.2M

Miami, Florida

After initially listing at $92 million in 2023 and then being taken off market, this waterfront property in Miami ultimately sold off-market in the early days of 2025 for $85.2 million. The seller was developer Fatos Rosenberg, and the identity of the buyer was not revealed.

The sale of the 20,500-square-foot estate set a new price record for the Bay Point neighborhood, a gated community north of the Miami Design District. Stephanie Jourdan Pedron of Consultants Immobilier represented the seller and Viviane Wolak of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

220 Central Park South, Unit 45A

$82.5M

New York, New York

In March, media mogul and savvy real estate investor Byron Allen sold his full-floor unit at Billionaires’ Row’s 220 Central Park South for $7.5 million more than he purchased it in 2023. The deal was transacted off-market and the buyer was not identified.

Allen is known for his high-end real estate purchases, including a $100 million property he bought in Malibu in 2022 and a $60 million property he bought in Aspen in 2024. Deborah Kern of the Corcoran Group repped both sides of the deal.

88 La Gorce Circle

$74.25M

Miami Beach, Florida

This nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom, nearly 22,000-square-foot estate sold in April for just over $74 million. Highlights of the luxury property include a “Guggenheim-inspired staircase,” according to the listing description, a five-car garage, staff quarters and two docks. The home was listed by Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, and Ryan Mendell of Maxwelle Real Estate Group repped the buyer.

530 South Ocean Blvd.

$73M

Palm Beach, Florida

The cofounder and CEO of Red Ventures, Ric Elias, sold this oceanfront estate for nearly $73 million in March via 530 South Ocean Boulevard LLC, according to Douglas Elliman. The buyer was not made public in the off-market transaction. Jack Rooney of Douglas Elliman, who is also a member of the affluent family that owns the Pittsburgh Steelers, represented both sides of the deal. The transaction included home furnishings and art.

730 Fifth Avenue

$66M

New York, New York

Developer Vlad Doronin sold out his Aman New York project in January when the final unit traded for $66 million, or more than $11,400 per square foot. The unit was initially asking $79 million. Located in the top floors of the Crown Building, the apartment spans 5,000 square feet and includes a 500-square-foot terrace overlooking Central Park. Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group represented the buyer in the deal.

4823 Kahala Avenue

$65.75M

Honolulu, Hawaii

This three-home estate was sold by Macom Technology Solutions Director Susan Ocampo in March. Ocampo and her late husband, John Ocampo, acquired three adjacent lots between 2013 and 2014, and built the current property, which features a main house and two guest houses, four years later. The estate includes more than 200 feet of beach frontage and direct access to Kahala Beach. Derek Kamm of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Noel Pietsch-Shaw of Hawaii Life listed the property. Anne Perry of Compass represented the unknown buyer.

71 Beverly Park

$63.1M

Beverly Hills, California

The chateau-style estate at 71 Beverly Park, once owned by Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, was bought in June by Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, for $63.1 million. The seller, who purchased the property from Wahlberg in 2023 for $55 million, was an LLC tied to Gu Fang, wife of Chinese billionaire Xu Hang. Hang’s net worth is estimated around $7.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Hilton and Reum lost their Malibu property in the LA wildfires that hit the city last winter. Ginger Glass and Alexandra Glass of Compass represented the seller, and Barron Hilton and his wife, Tessa Hilton, of Hilton & Hilton (who are also Paris’s brother and sister-in-law, respectively) repped the buyers.

150 Charles St., Unit 9A

$60M

New York, New York

This unit at 150 Charles Street broke a record for priciest apartment ever sold in downtown Manhattan when it sold in March off-market for $60 million. The sellers, financier Harsh Padia and his wife, Purvi Padia, made a sizable profit on the sale since they purchased the unit for $29.1 million from the developer in 2016. The buyer of the property was not identified.

The building is unique in that it is one of the newest condominium buildings in the West Village. Eric Brown and Zeve Salman of Compass represented the buyer. Peter Zaitzeff of SERHANT. and Jim St. André of Compass represented the seller.

1028 Ridgedale Drive

$60M

Beverly Hills, California

Billionaire James Packer was involved in another top deal this year with the $60 million sale of 1028 Ridgedale Drive. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates repped Packer in the sale. Previously, the property was also home to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. Rappaport also represented the unidentified buyer in the sale.

66 La Gorce Circle

$60M

Miami, Florida

A land trust purchased the mansion at 66 La Gorce Circle just a few months after homeowners James and Jennifer Curnin had completed building the property for their family. James Curnin is a developer, and the property was designed by Max Strang, with interiors designed by Pembrooke & Ives.

Following the property’s completion, the Curnins were hounded by multiple agents whose clients were interested in buying it. Subsequently, they made the decision to sell, Curnin told The Real Deal. Jordan Karp of Jordan Karp LLC represented the sale.

