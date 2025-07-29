RE/MAX’s total agent count grew 2.5 percent from a year ago, to 147,073. But a growing proportion of those agents work outside of the franchisor’s main markets, the U.S. and Canada.

Franchising giant RE/MAX Holdings remained profitable during the spring homebuying season despite a 7 percent drop in U.S. agent count and a corresponding decline in revenue from a year ago, the company said Tuesday.

RE/MAX turned a $4.7 million second quarter profit — $1 million more than the same quarter a year ago — by trimming expenses by 6 percent to $58.7 million.

Cost-cutting allowed RE/MAX to keep a bigger slice of the $72.8 million in revenue the company generated during the quarter.

Company executives said they expect Q3 revenue of between $71 million to $76 million, and at least $290 million in revenue for the full year. But full-year revenue is unlikely to surpass $296 million, they said, down from previous guidance of $310 million.

“While we continue to navigate through existing uncertainty in the housing and macroeconomic climate, our team remains focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience,” RE/MAX CEO Erik Carlson said, in a statement.

RE/MAX’s agent count shrinking in U.S. and Canada

While RE/MAX’s total agent count grew 2.5 percent from a year ago, to 147,073, a growing proportion of those agents work outside of the franchisor’s main markets, the U.S. and Canada.

At 49,669 as of June 30, RE/MAX’s U.S. agent count was down 7 percent from a year ago, while Canadian agent count fell 1 percent, to 24,966.

RE/MAX does business in more than 110 countries and territories, and agent count outside the U.S. and Canada grew by 11.5 percent from a year ago during Q2 2025, to 72,438.

That’s a continuation of a longterm trend, with RE/MAX’s U.S. and Canada agent count falling by 11.9 percent since the end of 2019, and agent count outside of those countries growing by 12.4 percent over the same period.

Carlson said a new onboarding program launched in April, Aspire, has been well received by brokers. The program provides more assistance to brokers onboarding “new-to-REMAX agents,” with the franchisor sharing more of the economic risk in recruiting agents.

During an Aspire agent’s first year with REMAX, franchisees pay RE/MAX 5 percent of their gross commission income on each closing, up to an annual maximum of $5,000, plus a $25 per-transaction fee and the standard $410 annual dues.

“We continue to lean into new ways for our affiliates to win more listings, save time, and build more profitable businesses,” Carlson said. “These include a new AI powered global referral system we launched during the second quarter to help REMAX agents harness the power, size and scale of our network and a new pricing engine to help our Motto loan officers increase their efficiency and better serve their customers.”

The footprint of RE/MAX’s Motto Mortgage franchising business continues to shrink, however.

Motto Mortgage offices down 11% from peak

The 219 open Motto Mortgage offices as of June 30 represented a 9 percent decline from a year ago, and an 11 percent drop from a peak of 246 at the end of Q4 2023.

Rising mortgage rates have slowed the pace at which Motto Mortgage signs new franchise agreements, and some existing franchises have gone out of business or not been renewed. Franchisees sign seven-year agreements directly with Motto Franchising, and 2024 was the first full year Motto has had offices come up for renewal.

