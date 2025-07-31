Working with commitment-phobic clients can be a struggle, coach Darryl Davis writes, but with empathy and education, you can guide the most hesitant client toward a confident handshake.

If you’ve been in real estate longer than five minutes, you’ve likely experienced it: the client who drifts. They tour homes, ask all the questions, maybe even pick out a favorite bedroom — and then … nothing. Or you have the seller who talks a big game but can’t bring themselves to list.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR JULY

Welcome to the world of commitment-phobia in real estate. It’s not personal. It’s human nature, especially when the stakes are high. Buying or selling a home is a massive decision, and fear, uncertainty or just plain overwhelm can stop clients in their tracks.

The good news? You have more power than you think to help them move from indecision to action, with professionalism, patience and the right approach.

Here are 10 fresh ways to help hesitant clients feel ready to commit:

1. Build bridges, not just transactions



People commit to people they trust. Invest time in getting to know your clients beyond square footage and closing dates. What are their real fears? What’s driving their hesitation? Listening without judgment builds the kind of relationship that leads to confident decisions.

2. Offer clarity in a noisy market



The news can be confusing. Rates, inflation, lawsuits — clients are bombarded with conflicting messages. Cut through the noise. Share real, local insights. Use analogies and examples to explain what’s actually happening in their market. Increasing their level of knowledge banishes fear.

3. Ask better questions



Instead of “Are you ready to buy/sell?” try “What needs to happen before this feels like the right move for you?” or “What would make you feel 100 percent confident moving forward?” You’ll uncover the real obstacles — and can find the right solutions.

4. Slow down to speed up



Fast-talking sales tactics don’t build loyalty. In fact, they do the opposite. Give your clients the space to breathe. Sometimes the best “closer” is patience. Be the steady guide, not the pushy salesperson.

5. Shift from sales to service



When you put the client’s long-term well-being above your short-term win, they feel it. Whether that means advising a buyer to wait or keep looking until they find the right house or a seller to rent for a few months — doing what’s right for your client builds a reputation money can’t buy.

6. Be the translator, not just the agent



Real estate lingo can sound like another language. Make sure your clients really understand what they’re signing, what’s negotiable and what their options are. Transparency creates trust.

7. Customize the journey



Cookie-cutter approaches lead to cold feet. A first-time buyer has different needs than a downsizing empty-nester. Build a plan that reflects their goals, not yours. When people feel seen, heard and understood, they feel safe.

8. Set the roadmap early



Map out the process from Day 1. Timelines, checkpoints, decision windows — remove the unknowns. Clients are less likely to stall when they can see what’s ahead.

9. Keep the lines open



Consistent, proactive communication is key. Even when there’s “nothing new,” a quick text or check-in can be the reassurance they need to stay engaged. Ghosting often starts with silence on our side.

10. Stay in it for the long game



Some clients need more time. That’s OK. Keep nurturing the relationship with value, insight and encouragement. You’re not just planting a sale — you’re cultivating a future referral source.

The bottom line?



Buying or selling a home is personal. Emotional. Sometimes terrifying. But with the right strategy, empathy and education, you can guide even the most hesitant client toward a confident handshake.

When you lead with service, expertise and heart, your clients won’t just say yes to a home — they’ll say yes to you.