Market headwinds stunted eXp World Holdings’ revenue growth during the second quarter, only rising 1 percent to $1.3 billion. However, the company is bullish about its future, highlighting eXp Global’s growth.

EXp World Holdings revenue increased 1 percent year over year to $1.3 billion, according to a second-quarter earnings release on Thursday.

Alongside single-digit revenue growth, the virtual brokerage pioneer saw other key metrics fall during the quarter. The company reported a $2.3 million net loss, compared to an $11.7 million net income in 2024. EXp’s cash and cash equivalents declined 12 percent year over year to $94.6 million, due to the company’s $17 million payment toward its $34 million antitrust settlement connected to Hooper v. the National Association of Realtors.

EXp’s agent count fell 5 percent year over year to 82,704, while real estate sales transactions fell 2 percent year over year to 118,612. Although eXp agents were less productive in the quarter, real estate sales volume still ticked up by 1 percent to $52.5 billion.

Despite diminished performance metrics, eXp World Holdings founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford and eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja were energetic in their prepared statements, saying that the company’s focus on bolstering its tech, training and education was paying off with a more experienced workforce of agents coming to eXp.

“EXp was built by agents, for agents, and that foundation continues to fuel our momentum,” Pareja said in a prepared statement. “Our continued investments in the agent value stack and ongoing programs like the co-sponsor initiative are resonating with the best agents and teams in the industry.”

“By putting innovation and agent opportunity at the core of everything we do, we’re not only attracting the most productive agents in the industry; we’re shaping a more transparent, competitive and agent-empowered future for real estate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sanford focused on eXp Realty’s growing international footprint, with the brokerage’s global arm recently adding Peru, Türkiye, Ecuador and Japan to its roster.

“Our international business continues to grow rapidly, with robust agent productivity and expanding global reach that validate our platform’s scalability and universal appeal,” he said.

Sanford also highlighted eXp World Holding’s SUCCESS segment, which includes the company’s coaching, training and media operations. With eXp Global running at full speed, he said, it’s time to expand SUCCESS’ reach.

“Having been deeply involved in guiding our international strategy, I’m now turning my attention to SUCCESS Enterprises with the same focus and determination,” he said. “As publisher and managing director, I plan to focus on curating experiences in SUCCESS+ with the goal of expanding the brand overall.”

“Just as we’ve built a thriving business across borders, I’m confident we can unlock new potential within SUCCESS and reinvigorate it as a core driver of value for our agents and shareholders alike,” he added.

Developing…

