Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President Ginger Wilcox shares a call to bring care, knowledge and professionalism back to the center of the industry.

Real estate is under fire.

Lawsuits. Headlines. Public doubt.

But this moment didn’t come out of nowhere. Somewhere along the way, we let the craft slip — a craft rooted in deep market knowledge, skilled negotiation, ethical guidance and a commitment to client service. The basics started to feel optional. Professionalism started to feel old-school. Many in the industry mistook ease of access for ease of experience. Too much of the work became about visibility, not value.

There’s still so much to believe in. Like the agents who show up prepared, know their markets inside and out, and care deeply about helping people build better lives through homeownership.

Technology is an advantage that should elevate and connect us, not divide. It gives us the chance to focus on what really matters — human insight, expertise and guidance. If we want consumers to believe in us, we have to show them what great service actually feels like. That’s how we move forward — not by defending the status quo, but by continuously improving our work.

What craft really looks like

When I sold my own home, I worked with a top agent who demonstrated what great looks like. She knew the market, the contracts, the materials and the players. She managed every detail, brought in trusted experts and negotiated with precision. I didn’t have to chase answers or second-guess anything. I knew it was a complex transaction, but she made it easy for me.

That’s what craft looks like.

What consumers actually want

Consumers don’t want influencers. They want advocates — people who guide big decisions with honesty, skill and care.

They want to feel confident. In control. Heard. They want someone who knows what they’re doing and proves it, every step of the way. They want an advisor they trust to negotiate the best outcome and treat their money like it’s their own.

What professionalism requires

In today’s market, it’s easy to confuse visibility with value. But great agents bring more than attention — they bring preparation, knowledge and strategy.

They don’t just show homes. They know them — every system, every regulation, every factor that affects value. They understand how their market works and guide with confidence because they’ve done the work to earn it.

What the models missed

Too many models today are built for scale, not substance. They hand out tools, not training. Promise freedom but offer no foundation. They leave agents to figure it out alone and call that innovation.

The result? Agents are unprepared for the complexity of this business. Treating it like a content game or a lead hustle. The reality is that many don’t know what they’re missing — but it’s not because they lack talent. They lack leadership.

Where we stand

Today’s agents need to be coached in a way that’s focused on the core of our craft — to develop not just the skills to get deals done, but the values to get them done right. And yes, that means investing in and equipping them with technology too — not to replace the agent, but to remove friction and free them to focus on what matters most.

This isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about evolving for the future without losing the values that build trust.

The way forward

The pressure we’re feeling isn’t just legal or economic. It’s deeper than that. It’s about what kind of business we want to be in — and who we want to be in it for.

If we want this profession to thrive, we need to take it seriously again. That starts with how we train, how we lead and how we define success.

The future of real estate belongs to the ones who treat it like a craft — not a shortcut.

Belief isn’t action, so I’m making sure we are bringing pride back into focus, making knowledge the norm and trust the expectation. And let’s show consumers what great really looks like.

Because the best agents don’t just help people buy and sell homes. They guide decisions, protect futures and shape communities for the better.

This is our moment to recommit — to the work, to the people and to the purpose behind it all.