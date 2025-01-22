Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on the game-changing insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ carefully curated sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

No matter how long you’ve been in the real estate business, there’s always something new to learn. New niches, new tech, market changes and more — they all call for new training to understand new ways of doing business.

As we look ahead to the challenges of 2025, we’re wondering: What training do you think agents need most in 2025? Do they need to get up to speed on AI and other emerging technologies? Is there a niche or market segment that is poised to explode this year? Do most agents need to get back to basics and focus on the fundamentals? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

