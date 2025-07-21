While creating a luxury personal brand for your real estate business, Rebecca Francis writes, don’t forget to stay true to your authentic self.

July is Luxury Month at Inman. We’ll take the temperature of the luxury market, talk to top producers in the ultra-luxury space and dive into the luxe trends of today — all culminating at Luxury Connect in San Diego, where we’ll announce this year’s Golden I Club honorees.

When people think of high-end real estate, they often imagine agents in designer shoes, driving luxury cars and carrying the latest bag. But for me, success in this space has never been about showy appearances — it’s about how you carry yourself, how you communicate and how you make people feel.

As a top broker associate in a competitive market, I’ve built a brand that opens doors, not because it’s flashy, but because it’s intentional. From the very beginning, I’ve known who I wanted to work with and how I wanted to present myself to them. And every choice I make — from my wardrobe to my words — supports that strategy.

If you’re serious about positioning yourself in the space of selling high-value properties, here are three things you need to understand about presence, perception and building a brand that lasts.

Define your brand BEFORE meeting clients

You don’t break into the luxury market by accident — you do it by design.

From Day 1, I built my brand around the clients I wanted to serve. I chose a brokerage that aligned with high-value service, and invested in marketing that reflected quality and shaped my presence to match the expectations of my ideal clients.

If you’re not clear on your brand, your clients won’t be either. What kind of homes do you want to sell? Who do you want to represent? What do those clients read, drive, wear and value? Every decision you make — from your elevator pitch to your business card — should reflect that understanding.

Since my target is high-end homebuyers, I decided to join a women’s summer golf league, become a member of my local country club and regularly serve on various local committees. It’s about modeling yourself after the clients you want to serve, and being reflective of the space you’re going into.

You cannot be everything to everyone. You need to define who your target clients are and build your brand around attracting that specific clientele.

Understand your market and mirror it — tastefully

As a real estate agent, you represent more than a property; you represent a lifestyle. That means understanding your market well enough to reflect it without imitating it.

For example, when meeting with clients who own farmland, I ensure I dress appropriately in case we need to walk the property, swapping heels for boots. If I’m meeting a financial executive, my outfit might be more structured. If I’m visiting an older couple downsizing from their longtime family home, I might go for something softer and more approachable.

It’s never about trying to be someone you’re not. It’s about being respectful, prepared and aligned with the environment you’re walking into. People want to work with someone who gets them. When you understand your market and present yourself accordingly, you build instant trust.

Choose your surroundings like you choose your brand

Every detail of how you show up — from your car to your calendar — is a branding decision. It’s not about excess; it’s about alignment.

I spend time at the places my clients value: on the golf course or pickleball court, community events, nonprofit galas. It’s not just because I enjoy them; it’s because that’s where relationships are built.

You don’t need to pretend to live a lifestyle you can’t afford. But if you want to work in high-end spaces, you need to understand and participate in them. Where do your clients spend time? What do they read? Where do they travel? Knowing the answers to those questions helps you meet them where they are and, more importantly, speak their language.

Authenticity is non-negotiable

You can dress the part, drive the right car and network in all the right places, but if it’s not rooted in who you really are, it won’t stick. Clients can sense when something feels off. When you’re in the business of selling fine homes, trust is everything, and trust starts with authenticity.

My personal brand is about being polished, prepared and professional. I don’t wear diamonds every day, but I do wear them to every single closing, no matter how big or small. It’s my way of honoring the significance of the moment for my clients and for myself. That choice is intentional. It reflects how seriously I take this work and the people I serve.

Whatever your target market, your goal should be to reflect the best version of yourself, one that your clients can connect with. Elevate your presence, yes. But never abandon your core. That’s the difference between playing the part and owning it.

Selling high-value properties is about knowing exactly who you are, showing up with intention and aligning every detail of your brand to reflect the clients you want to serve. From the way you speak to the shoes you wear, it all sends a message. So make sure that message is clear, consistent and true to you.

Because in this business, people don’t just buy homes; they buy trust. And that starts with you.

Rebecca L. Francis leads The Rebecca Francis Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Instagram.