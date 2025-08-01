August isn’t downtime — it’s decision time, coach Darryl Davis writes. Decide what you’ll do now to set yourself up for success in the months ahead.

August may have a “lazy summer” reputation, but for real estate professionals, it’s anything but a throwaway month. It’s a runway. A reset button. A strategic window to prepare, plan and power up before the fall market takes off.

While many agents slow down over the summer, top producers lean in and scoop up the market share that the laid-back agents are missing out on.

If you’re striving to be one of them, here are eight focused, actionable things you can do right now to boost your productivity, create momentum and spark commission-generating conversations that carry you through the end of the year.

1. Reconnect with your sphere of influence (SOI)

Your SOI isn’t just a source of referrals — it’s the foundation of your entire business. August is the perfect time to check in, show up and serve.

Action step: Send a thoughtful “Back-to-School” message with a market update, home tips or a simple “thinking of you” card.

Protip: Make your outreach feel seasonal. Drop off a small “end-of-summer survival kit” — think a lemonade mix, sunscreen stick or even a back-to-school snack pack — with a handwritten note that says, “Wishing you a sweet wrap-up to summer!” It’s a simple way to stay top of mind while spreading a little sunshine.

Why it works: People do business with people they like and trust, and trust grows with consistent, personal connection. By staying top-of-mind with these thoughtful touchpoints, when it comes time for them to sell, you’re the first person they’ll think of.

2. Host a late-summer client appreciation event

Summer is the season of get-togethers, and you don’t need a huge budget or fancy venue, just a reason to gather, show your gratitude to your clients, have a ton of fun and some tasty food.

Action step: Try an ice cream truck meet-up, movie night or backyard BBQ. Invite past clients, leads and your SOI.

Protip: Use the event to build your relationships, collect updated contact info and naturally ask for referrals — no pressure, just presence.

Why it works: Shared experiences strengthen relationships, and relationships drive repeat and referral business.

3. Audit your business and set fall goals

August is just a little over the year’s halftime mark. It’s the perfect time to review your goals, pivot as needed, regroup and refocus before the fall market kicks in.

Action step: Review your systems, lead gen tools, listings and marketing. What’s working? What needs tweaking?

Protip: Set three measurable goals with a deadline, like “three new listings by Oct. 1” or “25 follow-up calls this month.”

Why it works: Focus fuels action. When you’re clear on what you want, the path to getting there becomes clearer, too.

4. Ramp up prospecting while others coast

Many agents are in vacation mode in August. While having a healthy work-life balance is important, working hard while everyone else is in holiday mode is your opportunity to show up and stand out while they’re away.

Action step: Have two prospecting conversations daily: one buyer, one seller. Target your SOI, expired listings, FSBOs or past leads.

Protip: Keep it human. Ask questions. Offer help. Stay connected with heartfelt dialogue, not canned scripts.

Why it works: The prospecting seeds you plant now will show up in your listing pipeline later. Consistency matters.

5. Role-play the tough conversations

Handling objections can make or break your listing conversation, but it isn’t something you figure out during a listing appointment; it’s something you need to master beforehand.

Action step: Partner with a colleague or coach to role-play scenarios like commission objections or buyer agency conversations. Practice creating metaphors and analogies on the spot.

Protip: Metaphors and analogies make your message resonate and are extremely effective in connecting concepts for your clients.

Why it works: The better you are at communicating your value, the more confident your clients will feel choosing you.

6. Update your marketing materials

If the last time you sat down to look over your marketing and self-promotional material was the early 2000s, then it’s high time to update your content.

Action step: Review your listing presentation, buyer packets, website, business card, social bios and listing photos. Are they current? Consistent? Clear?

Protip: Use this time to freshen up your brand or consider a full rebrand if you’re overdue for a new look. August is ideal for launching a cleaner, stronger presence for fall.

Why it works: A polished, updated brand builds trust, showcases professionalism and makes a memorable impression. It tells your clients that you stay up to date with the changing times.

7. Reconnect with professionals in your referral network

Referrals aren’t just about clients; they’re also about relationships with other professionals and vendors who serve your audience.

Action step: Reach out to lenders, attorneys, inspectors, stagers and local business owners. Offer to collaborate or co-market.

Protip: Host a “partner appreciation coffee” or send a small thank-you with your updated business card.

Why it works: Your business grows faster when you build a trusted circle of allies who refer, recommend and reinforce your reputation.

8. Invest in your education (and confidence)

A shifting market requires upgraded skills, and the truth is, the market is always shifting. August is your window to learn, refine and prep for what’s coming in fall and winter.

Action step: Choose one topic to dive into: negotiation, marketing, buyer agency or video content. Watch a webinar. Read a book. Attend a class.

Protip: Focus on implementation, not just inspiration. Pick one strategy and apply it in the next seven days. You don’t have to apply every new idea — just choose the ones you like best and that you know you can manage consistently.

Why it works: Skills build confidence, and confidence builds conversions. When you grow, your business does too.

Here’s to August

August isn’t downtime — it’s decision time. Decide to lead. Decide to serve. Decide to sharpen your skills that need strengthening so you’re not playing catch-up later.

Whether you’re reigniting your SOI or revamping your brand, the actions you take now will show up in your fall closings and your year-end numbers.

Make August count, and your business will thank you in the months to come.